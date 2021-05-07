This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Storage Silos market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Storage Silos, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Storage Silos market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Storage Silos companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Tower Silos
Bunker Silos
Bag Silos
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Agriculture
Industry
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Zeppelin Group
Can Group Of Industries
Silos Córdoba
SODIMATE
Mysilo(SFA Group)
Tornum
LIPP GMBH
AGI FRAME
P Square Technologies
Industrial Accessories Company
SILOTANK
STB Engineering Ltd
McCoy Equipment
Newtek Solidos S.L.
NOVATEC
Tanaka Iron Works Co.,Ltd
Kotzur
SD Enviro Engineers
NBE Holdings Company
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Storage Silos consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Storage Silos market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Storage Silos manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Storage Silos with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Storage Silos submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Storage Silos Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Storage Silos Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Storage Silos Segment by Type
2.2.1 Tower Silos
2.2.2 Bunker Silos
2.2.3 Bag Silos
2.2.4 Others
2.3 Storage Silos Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Storage Silos Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Storage Silos Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Storage Silos Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Storage Silos Segment by Application
2.4.1 Agriculture
2.4.2 Industry
2.4.3 Others
2.5 Storage Silos Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Storage Silos Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Storage Silos Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Storage Silos Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Storage Silos by Company
3.1 Global Storage Silos Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Storage Silos Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Storage Silos Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Storage Silos Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Storage Silos Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Storage Silos Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Storage Silos Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Storage Silos Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Storage Silos Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Storage Silos Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Storage Silos by Regions
4.1 Storage Silos by Regions
4.2 Americas Storage Silos Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Storage Silos Consumption Growth
….continued
