In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Stand Up Paddle (SUP) Boards business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Stand Up Paddle (SUP) Boards market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Stand Up Paddle (SUP) Boards, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Stand Up Paddle (SUP) Boards market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Stand Up Paddle (SUP) Boards companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Short Boards (under 10’)

Medium Boards (10’ to 12’)

Long Boards (12’ and above)

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Sporting Goods Retailers

Department Stores

Supermarkets

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

BIC Sport

Solstice Sports

Naish

Starboard

Tower

Red Paddle

Imagine Paddle

AIRHEAD SUP

RAVE Sports

Aqua Marina

Surftech

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Stand Up Paddle (SUP) Boards consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Stand Up Paddle (SUP) Boards market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Stand Up Paddle (SUP) Boards manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Stand Up Paddle (SUP) Boards with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Stand Up Paddle (SUP) Boards submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Stand Up Paddle (SUP) Boards Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Stand Up Paddle (SUP) Boards Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Stand Up Paddle (SUP) Boards Segment by Type

2.2.1 Short Boards (under 10’)

2.2.2 Medium Boards (10’ to 12’)

2.2.3 Long Boards (12’ and above)

2.3 Stand Up Paddle (SUP) Boards Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Stand Up Paddle (SUP) Boards Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Stand Up Paddle (SUP) Boards Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Stand Up Paddle (SUP) Boards Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Stand Up Paddle (SUP) Boards Segment by Application

2.4.1 Sporting Goods Retailers

2.4.2 Department Stores

2.4.3 Supermarkets

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Stand Up Paddle (SUP) Boards Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Stand Up Paddle (SUP) Boards Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Stand Up Paddle (SUP) Boards Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Stand Up Paddle (SUP) Boards Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Stand Up Paddle (SUP) Boards by Company

3.1 Global Stand Up Paddle (SUP) Boards Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Stand Up Paddle (SUP) Boards Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Stand Up Paddle (SUP) Boards Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Stand Up Paddle (SUP) Boards Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Stand Up Paddle (SUP) Boards Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Stand Up Paddle (SUP) Boards Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Stand Up Paddle (SUP) Boards Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Stand Up Paddle (SUP) Boards Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Stand Up Paddle (SUP) Boards Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Stand Up Paddle (SUP) Boards Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Stand Up Paddle (SUP) Boards by Regions

4.1 Stand Up Paddle (SUP) Boards by Regions

4.2 Americas Stand Up Paddle (SUP) Boards Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Stand Up Paddle (SUP) Boards Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Stand Up Paddle (SUP) Boards Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Stand Up Paddle (SUP) Boards Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Stand Up Paddle (SUP) Boards Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Stand Up Paddle (SUP) Boards Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Stand Up Paddle (SUP) Boards Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Stand Up Paddle (SUP) Boards Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Stand Up Paddle (SUP) Boards Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Stand Up Paddle (SUP) Boards Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Stand Up Paddle (SUP) Boards Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Stand Up Paddle (SUP) Boards Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Stand Up Paddle (SUP) Boards Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Stand Up Paddle (SUP) Boards Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Stand Up Paddle (SUP) Boards by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Stand Up Paddle (SUP) Boards Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Stand Up Paddle (SUP) Boards Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Stand Up Paddle (SUP) Boards Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Stand Up Paddle (SUP) Boards Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Stand Up Paddle (SUP) Boards by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Stand Up Paddle (SUP) Boards Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Stand Up Paddle (SUP) Boards Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Stand Up Paddle (SUP) Boards Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Stand Up Paddle (SUP) Boards Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

….continued

