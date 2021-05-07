This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Social Companion Robots market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Social Companion Robots, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Social Companion Robots market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Social Companion Robots companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by : breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Humanoid Robot

Animal-like Robot

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Children

Teens

Adults

Olders

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Luvozo

Jibo

Honda Robotics

Intuition Robotics

DFRobot

Paro

Blue Frog Robotics

Hanson Robotics

Ubtech

Elemental Path

No Isolation

Aeolus Robotics

ASUS Zenbo

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Social Companion Robots consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, and , history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Social Companion Robots market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Social Companion Robots manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Social Companion Robots with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Social Companion Robots submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Social Companion Robots Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Social Companion Robots Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Social Companion Robots Segment

2.2.1 Humanoid Robot

2.2.2 Animal-like Robot

2.3 Social Companion Robots Consumption

2.3.1 Global Social Companion Robots Consumption Market Share (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Social Companion Robots Revenue and Market Share (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Social Companion Robots Sale Price (2015-2020)

2.4 Social Companion Robots Segment

2.4.1 Children

2.4.2 Teens

2.4.3 Adults

2.4.4 Olders

2.5 Social Companion Robots Consumption

2.5.1 Global Social Companion Robots Consumption Market Share (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Social Companion Robots Value and Market Share (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Social Companion Robots Sale Price (2015-2020)

3 Global Social Companion Robots by Company

3.1 Global Social Companion Robots Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Social Companion Robots Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Social Companion Robots Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Social Companion Robots Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Social Companion Robots Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Social Companion Robots Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Social Companion Robots Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Social Companion Robots Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, by Company

3.4.1 Global Social Companion Robots Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Social Companion Robots Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Social Companion Robots by Regions

….continued

