This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of SMS Firewall market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the SMS Firewall value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Application to Person (A2P) Messaging

Person to Application (P2A) Messaging

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

BFSI

Entertainment

Tourism

Retail

Marketing

Healthcare

Media

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

China Mobile

Global Wavenet Limited

BICS

SAP SE

China Unicom

Tata Communications Limited

Syniverse Technologies

iBasis (Tofane Global)

Infobip

Tango Telecom

AMD Telecom

Omobio

Mobileum

Anam Technologies

Openmind Networks

NewNet Communication Technologies

Route Mobile Limited

Symsoft

NTT DOCOMO

Mahindra Comviva

Cellusys

Cloudmark

HAUD

Monty Mobile

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global SMS Firewall market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of SMS Firewall market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global SMS Firewall players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the SMS Firewall with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of SMS Firewall submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

….. continued

