This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Smart Delivery System market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Smart Delivery System, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Smart Delivery System market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Smart Delivery System companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems
Automated Conveyor & Sortation Systems
Automated Guided Vehicle Systems
Robotic Systems
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
E-commerce & Retail
Food & Beverage
Manufacturing
Pharmaceutical
Airport
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Schneider Electric
BEUMER Group
Daifuku
Dorner Holding
Schaefer Systems International
Honeywell
Vanderlande
Dematic
Mecalux, S.A.
Murata Machinery
Witron Logistik
Bastian Solutions
Kardex AG
Fives Intralogistics
TGW Logistics Group
KNAPP AG
Dearborn Mid-West Company
Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH
Swisslog AG
Vaistore Systems
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Smart Delivery System market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Smart Delivery System market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Smart Delivery System players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Smart Delivery System with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Smart Delivery System submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Smart Delivery System Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 Smart Delivery System Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Smart Delivery System Segment by Type
2.2.1 Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems
2.2.3 Automated Guided Vehicle Systems
2.2.4 Robotic Systems
2.3 Smart Delivery System Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Smart Delivery System Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Smart Delivery System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Smart Delivery System Segment by Application
2.4.1 E-commerce & Retail
2.4.2 Food & Beverage
2.4.3 Manufacturing
2.4.4 Pharmaceutical
2.4.5 Airport
2.4.6 Others
2.5 Smart Delivery System Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Smart Delivery System Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Smart Delivery System Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
3 Global Smart Delivery System by Players
3.1 Global Smart Delivery System Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Smart Delivery System Market Size by Players (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Smart Delivery System Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Smart Delivery System Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Smart Delivery System by Regions
4.1 Smart Delivery System Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Smart Delivery System Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Smart Delivery System Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Smart Delivery System Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Smart Delivery System Market Size Growth
5 Americas
….continued
