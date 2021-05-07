This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Smart Delivery System market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Smart Delivery System, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Smart Delivery System market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Smart Delivery System companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems

Automated Conveyor & Sortation Systems

Automated Guided Vehicle Systems

Robotic Systems

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

E-commerce & Retail

Food & Beverage

Manufacturing

Pharmaceutical

Airport

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Schneider Electric

BEUMER Group

Daifuku

Dorner Holding

Schaefer Systems International

Honeywell

Vanderlande

Dematic

Mecalux, S.A.

Murata Machinery

Witron Logistik

Bastian Solutions

Kardex AG

Fives Intralogistics

TGW Logistics Group

KNAPP AG

Dearborn Mid-West Company

Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH

Swisslog AG

Vaistore Systems

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Smart Delivery System market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Smart Delivery System market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Smart Delivery System players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Smart Delivery System with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Smart Delivery System submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Smart Delivery System Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Smart Delivery System Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Smart Delivery System Segment by Type

2.2.1 Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems

2.2.2 Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems

2.2.3 Automated Guided Vehicle Systems

2.2.4 Robotic Systems

2.3 Smart Delivery System Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Smart Delivery System Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Smart Delivery System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Smart Delivery System Segment by Application

2.4.1 E-commerce & Retail

2.4.2 Food & Beverage

2.4.3 Manufacturing

2.4.4 Pharmaceutical

2.4.5 Airport

2.4.6 Others

2.5 Smart Delivery System Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Smart Delivery System Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Smart Delivery System Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Smart Delivery System by Players

3.1 Global Smart Delivery System Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Smart Delivery System Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Smart Delivery System Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Smart Delivery System Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Smart Delivery System by Regions

4.1 Smart Delivery System Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Smart Delivery System Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Smart Delivery System Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Smart Delivery System Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Smart Delivery System Market Size Growth

5 Americas

….continued

