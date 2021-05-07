This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of SAP Application Services market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the SAP Application Services, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the SAP Application Services market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by SAP Application Services companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Management Services

Implementation and Upgrades

Post-Implementation Services

SAP Hosting

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

BFSI

Manufacturing

Retail & CPG

Telecom & IT

Life Sciences & Healthcare

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

SAP

IBM

NTT Data

Atos

Deloitte

Infosys

Wipro

Accenture

Tata Consultancy Services(TCS)

Capgemini

EPAM

Fujitsu

CGI

Cognizant

DXC Technology

PwC

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global SAP Application Services market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of SAP Application Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global SAP Application Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the SAP Application Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of SAP Application Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global SAP Application Services Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 SAP Application Services Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 SAP Application Services Segment by Type

2.2.1 Management Services

2.2.3 Post-Implementation Services

2.2.4 SAP Hosting

2.3 SAP Application Services Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global SAP Application Services Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global SAP Application Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 SAP Application Services Segment by Application

2.4.1 BFSI

2.4.2 Manufacturing

2.4.3 Retail & CPG

2.4.4 Telecom & IT

2.4.5 Life Sciences & Healthcare

2.4.6 Others

2.5 SAP Application Services Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global SAP Application Services Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global SAP Application Services Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

…continued

