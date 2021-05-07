In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Roast and Ground Coffee business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Roast and Ground Coffee market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Roast and Ground Coffee, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Roast and Ground Coffee market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Roast and Ground Coffee companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

CoffeeBeans

Packaged Coffee Powder

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

HotDrinks

Food and Suppliments

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Eight O’ Clock Coffee Company

Paulig Group

JACOBS DOUWE EGBERTS

Keurig Green Mountain

Ajinomoto Foods

The J.M.Smucker Company

LUIGI LAVAZZA SPA

Haco Asia Pacific

Mauro Demetrio

Industria Colombiana deCafé

PEET’S COFFEE & TEA

Trung Nguyen

Tres Corações Alimentos

Strauss

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Roast and Ground Coffee consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Roast and Ground Coffee market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Roast and Ground Coffee manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Roast and Ground Coffee with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Roast and Ground Coffee submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Roast and Ground Coffee Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Roast and Ground Coffee Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Roast and Ground Coffee Segment by Type

2.2.1 CoffeeBeans

2.2.2 Packaged Coffee Powder

2.3 Roast and Ground Coffee Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Roast and Ground Coffee Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Roast and Ground Coffee Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Roast and Ground Coffee Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Roast and Ground Coffee Segment by Application

2.4.1 HotDrinks

2.4.2 Food and Suppliments

2.4.3 Other

2.5 Roast and Ground Coffee Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Roast and Ground Coffee Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Roast and Ground Coffee Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Roast and Ground Coffee Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Roast and Ground Coffee by Company

3.1 Global Roast and Ground Coffee Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Roast and Ground Coffee Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Roast and Ground Coffee Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Roast and Ground Coffee Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Roast and Ground Coffee Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Roast and Ground Coffee Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Roast and Ground Coffee Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Roast and Ground Coffee Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Roast and Ground Coffee Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Roast and Ground Coffee Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Roast and Ground Coffee by Regions

4.1 Roast and Ground Coffee by Regions

4.2 Americas Roast and Ground Coffee Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Roast and Ground Coffee Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Roast and Ground Coffee Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Roast and Ground Coffee Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Roast and Ground Coffee Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Roast and Ground Coffee Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Roast and Ground Coffee Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Roast and Ground Coffee Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Roast and Ground Coffee Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Roast and Ground Coffee Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Roast and Ground Coffee Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Roast and Ground Coffee Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Roast and Ground Coffee Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Roast and Ground Coffee Consumption by Application

6.4 China

…continued

