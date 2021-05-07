In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Rice Wine business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Rice Wine market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Rice Wine, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Rice Wine market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Rice Wine companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Chinese Rice Wine

Sake

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Beverages

Cooking

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Zhejiang Guyuelongshan Shaoxing Wine Co.,Ltd

Shanghai Jinfeng Wine Co.,Ltd

Kuaijishan Shaoxing Rice Wine Co.,Ltd

Shaoxing Nverhong Wine Co.,Ltd

Shandong Jimo Rice Wine Plant

Zhejiang Tapai Shaoxing Wine Co.,Ltd

Zhejiang Shanhao Wine Co.,Ltd

Zhejiang Jiashan Rice Wine Co.,Ltd

Jiangsu Nantong Baipu Rice Wine Co.,Ltd

Jiangsu Zhangjiagang Wine Co.,Ltd

Takagi-shuzo breweries

Asahi Shuzo Co., Ltd.

Kokuryu Sake Brewing Corporation

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Rice Wine consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Rice Wine market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Rice Wine manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Rice Wine with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Rice Wine submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Rice Wine Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Rice Wine Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Rice Wine Segment by Type

2.2.1 Chinese Rice Wine

2.2.2 Sake

2.2.3 Others

2.3 Rice Wine Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Rice Wine Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Rice Wine Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Rice Wine Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Rice Wine Segment by Application

2.4.1 Beverages

2.4.2 Cooking

2.5 Rice Wine Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Rice Wine Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Rice Wine Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Rice Wine Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Rice Wine by Company

3.1 Global Rice Wine Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Rice Wine Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Rice Wine Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Rice Wine Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Rice Wine Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Rice Wine Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Rice Wine Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Rice Wine Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Rice Wine Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Rice Wine Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Rice Wine by Regions

4.1 Rice Wine by Regions

4.2 Americas Rice Wine Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Rice Wine Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Rice Wine Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Rice Wine Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Rice Wine Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Rice Wine Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Rice Wine Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Rice Wine Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Rice Wine Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Rice Wine Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Rice Wine Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Rice Wine Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Rice Wine Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Rice Wine Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Rice Wine by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Rice Wine Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Rice Wine Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Rice Wine Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Rice Wine Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Rice Wine by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Rice Wine Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Rice Wine Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Rice Wine Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Rice Wine Consumption by Application

…continued

