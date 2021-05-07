According to this study, over the next five years the Rebar Splice market will register a 3.5%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 721.6 million by 2025, from $ 628.2 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Rebar Splice business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Rebar Splice market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Rebar Splice, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Rebar Splice market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Rebar Splice companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Tapered Thread Bar Coupler
Parallel Thread Standard Bar Coupler
MBT Coupler
Grout Sleeve Coupler
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Building Construction
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
nVent
Preshcon
Dextra
Peikko
Terwa
Tokyo Tekko
Glus
CRH
BARUS
Sida Jianmao
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Rebar Splice consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Rebar Splice market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Rebar Splice manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Rebar Splice with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Rebar Splice submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Rebar Splice Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Rebar Splice Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Rebar Splice Segment by Type
2.2.1 Tapered Thread Bar Coupler
2.2.2 Parallel Thread Standard Bar Coupler
2.2.3 MBT Coupler
2.2.4 Grout Sleeve Coupler
2.3 Rebar Splice Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Rebar Splice Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Rebar Splice Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Rebar Splice Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Rebar Splice Segment by Application
2.4.1 Building Construction
2.4.2 Others
2.5 Rebar Splice Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Rebar Splice Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Rebar Splice Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Rebar Splice Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Rebar Splice by Company
3.1 Global Rebar Splice Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Rebar Splice Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Rebar Splice Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Rebar Splice Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Rebar Splice Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Rebar Splice Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Rebar Splice Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Rebar Splice Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Rebar Splice Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Rebar Splice Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Rebar Splice by Regions
4.1 Rebar Splice by Regions
4.2 Americas Rebar Splice Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Rebar Splice Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Rebar Splice Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Rebar Splice Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Rebar Splice Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Rebar Splice Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Rebar Splice Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Rebar Splice Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Rebar Splice Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Rebar Splice Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Rebar Splice Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Rebar Splice Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Rebar Splice Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Rebar Splice Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Rebar Splice by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Rebar Splice Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Rebar Splice Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Rebar Splice Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Rebar Splice Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Rebar Splice by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Rebar Splice Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Rebar Splice Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Rebar Splice Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Rebar Splice Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Rebar Splice Distributors
10.3 Rebar Splice Customer
11 Global Rebar Splice Market Forecast
11.1 Global Rebar Splice Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Rebar Splice Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Rebar Splice Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Rebar Splice Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast byRegions
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Rebar Splice Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Rebar Splice Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 nVent
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Rebar Splice Product Offered
12.1.3 nVent Rebar Splice Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 nVent Latest Developments
12.2 Preshcon
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Rebar Splice Product Offered
12.2.3 Preshcon Rebar Splice Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Preshcon Latest Developments
12.3 Dextra
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Rebar Splice Product Offered
12.3.3 Dextra Rebar Splice Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Dextra Latest Developments
12.4 Peikko
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Rebar Splice Product Offered
12.4.3 Peikko Rebar Splice Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Peikko Latest Developments
12.5 Terwa
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Rebar Splice Product Offered
12.5.3 Terwa Rebar Splice Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Terwa Latest Developments
12.6 Tokyo Tekko
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Rebar Splice Product Offered
12.6.3 Tokyo Tekko Rebar Splice Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Tokyo Tekko Latest Developments
12.7 Glus
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Rebar Splice Product Offered
12.7.3 Glus Rebar Splice Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Glus Latest Developments
12.8 CRH
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Rebar Splice Product Offered
12.8.3 CRH Rebar Splice Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 CRH Latest Developments
….continued
