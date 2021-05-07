This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Radiology Information Systems (RIS) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Radiology Information Systems (RIS) value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Cloud Based
Web Based
On Premise
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Hospital
Clinic
Emergency Healthcare Service Providers
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
Table of Content :
Table of Contents
Global Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Segment by Type
2.2.1 Cloud-Based
2.2.2 Cloud-Based
2.3 Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Segment by Application
2.4.1 Large Enterprises
2.4.2 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
2.5 Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
