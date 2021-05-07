COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Professional-grade 3D Printers market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Professional-grade 3D Printers, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Professional-grade 3D Printers market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Professional-grade 3D Printers companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Desktop

Floor-standing

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Automobile

Medica

National Defense

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Ultimaker

Prodways

LulzBot

Stratasys

Formlabs

3D Systems

DWS Systems

Helix

Bego

EnvisionTEC

Asiga

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Professional-grade 3D Printers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Professional-grade 3D Printers market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Professional-grade 3D Printers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Professional-grade 3D Printers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Professional-grade 3D Printers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

1.8 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Professional-grade 3D Printers?

1.8.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.

1.8.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.

1.8.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Professional-grade 3D Printers Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

1.8.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Professional-grade 3D Printers Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Professional-grade 3D Printers Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Professional-grade 3D Printers Segment by Type

2.2.1 Desktop

2.2.2 Floor-standing

2.3 Professional-grade 3D Printers Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Professional-grade 3D Printers Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Professional-grade 3D Printers Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Professional-grade 3D Printers Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Professional-grade 3D Printers Segment by Application

2.4.1 Automobile

2.4.2 Medica

2.4.3 National Defense

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Professional-grade 3D Printers Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Professional-grade 3D Printers Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Professional-grade 3D Printers Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Professional-grade 3D Printers Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Professional-grade 3D Printers by Company

3.1 Global Professional-grade 3D Printers Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Professional-grade 3D Printers Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Professional-grade 3D Printers Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Professional-grade 3D Printers Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Professional-grade 3D Printers Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Professional-grade 3D Printers Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Professional-grade 3D Printers Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Professional-grade 3D Printers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Professional-grade 3D Printers Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Professional-grade 3D Printers Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Professional-grade 3D Printers by Regions

4.1 Professional-grade 3D Printers by Regions

4.2 Americas Professional-grade 3D Printers Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Professional-grade 3D Printers Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Professional-grade 3D Printers Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Professional-grade 3D Printers Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Professional-grade 3D Printers Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Professional-grade 3D Printers Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

….continued

