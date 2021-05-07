In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Prebiotic Ingredients business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Prebiotic Ingredients market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Prebiotic Ingredients, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Prebiotic Ingredients market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Prebiotic Ingredients companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Inulin

Polydextrose

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Food & Beverage

Dietary Supplements

Animal Feed

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Beneo GmbH

Yakult Pharmaceutical Industry

Cargill

Frieslandcampina

Ingredion Incorporated

DuPont

Beghin Meiji

Samyang Genex

Royal Cosun

Nexira

Bright Food

Kraft Foods

Cosucra Groupe Warcoing

Abbott Laboratories

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Prebiotic Ingredients consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Prebiotic Ingredients market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Prebiotic Ingredients manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Prebiotic Ingredients with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Prebiotic Ingredients submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Prebiotic Ingredients Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Prebiotic Ingredients Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Prebiotic Ingredients Segment by Type

2.2.1 Inulin

2.2.2 Polydextrose

2.2.3 Others

2.3 Prebiotic Ingredients Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Prebiotic Ingredients Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Prebiotic Ingredients Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Prebiotic Ingredients Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Prebiotic Ingredients Segment by Application

2.4.1 Food & Beverage

2.4.2 Dietary Supplements

2.4.3 Animal Feed

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Prebiotic Ingredients Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Prebiotic Ingredients Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Prebiotic Ingredients Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Prebiotic Ingredients Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Prebiotic Ingredients by Company

3.1 Global Prebiotic Ingredients Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Prebiotic Ingredients Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Prebiotic Ingredients Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Prebiotic Ingredients Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Prebiotic Ingredients Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Prebiotic Ingredients Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Prebiotic Ingredients Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Prebiotic Ingredients Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Prebiotic Ingredients Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Prebiotic Ingredients Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Prebiotic Ingredients by Regions

4.1 Prebiotic Ingredients by Regions

4.2 Americas Prebiotic Ingredients Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Prebiotic Ingredients Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Prebiotic Ingredients Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Prebiotic Ingredients Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Prebiotic Ingredients Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Prebiotic Ingredients Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Prebiotic Ingredients Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Prebiotic Ingredients Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Prebiotic Ingredients Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

…continued

