In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Computer Radiography (CR) Imaging Equipment
Digital Radiography (DR) Flat Panel Equipment
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Airport
Station
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Leidos
Logos Imaging
Vidisco
Nuctech
AS&E
Fiscan
Teledyne ICM
Autoclear
Scanna
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Segment by Type
2.2.1 Computer Radiography (CR) Imaging Equipment
2.2.2 Digital Radiography (DR) Flat Panel Equipment
2.3 Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Segment by Application
2.4.1 Airport
2.4.2 Station
2.4.3 Others
2.5 Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security by Company
3.1 Global Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security by Regions
4.1 Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security by Regions
4.2 Americas Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Distributors
10.3 Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Customer
11 Global Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Market Forecast
11.1 Global Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast byRegions
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
….continued
