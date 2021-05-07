In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Computer Radiography (CR) Imaging Equipment

Digital Radiography (DR) Flat Panel Equipment

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Airport

Station

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Leidos

Logos Imaging

Vidisco

Nuctech

AS&E

Fiscan

Teledyne ICM

Autoclear

Scanna

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Segment by Type

2.2.1 Computer Radiography (CR) Imaging Equipment

2.2.2 Digital Radiography (DR) Flat Panel Equipment

2.3 Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Segment by Application

2.4.1 Airport

2.4.2 Station

2.4.3 Others

2.5 Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security by Company

3.1 Global Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security by Regions

4.1 Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security by Regions

4.2 Americas Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Distributors

10.3 Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Customer

11 Global Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Market Forecast

11.1 Global Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast byRegions

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

….continued

