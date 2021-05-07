COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Portable Grain Dryer market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Portable Grain Dryer, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Portable Grain Dryer market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Portable Grain Dryer companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Gas Grain Dryers

Diesel Grain Dryers

Electric Grain Dryers

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Cereal

Soybean

Oil Seeds

Corn

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

AGREX

Eesar Enviro Air Systems

Agro Proff

Mecmar

ESMA SRL

Zhengzhou Wangu Machinery

MEPU

GSI

Pedrotti

Shandong Chunta Machinery Technology

Gongyi Jinhua

Henan Kangbaiwan

Henan Hanhai

Zhengzhou Keheng

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Portable Grain Dryer consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Portable Grain Dryer market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Portable Grain Dryer manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Portable Grain Dryer with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Portable Grain Dryer submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

1.8 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Portable Grain Dryer?

1.8.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.

1.8.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.

1.8.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Portable Grain Dryer Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

1.8.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Portable Grain Dryer Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Portable Grain Dryer Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Portable Grain Dryer Segment by Type

2.2.1 Gas Grain Dryers

2.2.2 Diesel Grain Dryers

2.2.3 Electric Grain Dryers

2.3 Portable Grain Dryer Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Portable Grain Dryer Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Portable Grain Dryer Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Portable Grain Dryer Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Portable Grain Dryer Segment by Application

2.4.1 Cereal

2.4.2 Soybean

2.4.3 Oil Seeds

2.4.4 Corn

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Portable Grain Dryer Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Portable Grain Dryer Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Portable Grain Dryer Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Portable Grain Dryer Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Portable Grain Dryer by Company

3.1 Global Portable Grain Dryer Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Portable Grain Dryer Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Portable Grain Dryer Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Portable Grain Dryer Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Portable Grain Dryer Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Portable Grain Dryer Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Portable Grain Dryer Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Portable Grain Dryer Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Portable Grain Dryer Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Portable Grain Dryer Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Portable Grain Dryer by Regions

4.1 Portable Grain Dryer by Regions

4.2 Americas Portable Grain Dryer Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Portable Grain Dryer Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Portable Grain Dryer Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Portable Grain Dryer Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Portable Grain Dryer Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Portable Grain Dryer Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Portable Grain Dryer Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Portable Grain Dryer Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Portable Grain Dryer Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Portable Grain Dryer Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Portable Grain Dryer Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Portable Grain Dryer Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Portable Grain Dryer Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Portable Grain Dryer Consumption by Application

6.4 China

….continued

