This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Portable Fume Extraction Unit market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Portable Fume Extraction Unit, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Portable Fume Extraction Unit market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Portable Fume Extraction Unit companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Cassette

Medium Type

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Aerospace

Machine Made

Heavy Industry

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Lincoln Electric

Nederman

Plymovent

ESTA

KEMPER

Industrial Maid

Extractability

ITW

F-TECH

Filcar

Fumex

TBH GmbH

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Portable Fume Extraction Unit consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Portable Fume Extraction Unit market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Portable Fume Extraction Unit manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Portable Fume Extraction Unit with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Portable Fume Extraction Unit submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Portable Fume Extraction Unit Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Portable Fume Extraction Unit Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Portable Fume Extraction Unit Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cassette

2.2.2 Medium Type

2.2.3 Other

2.3 Portable Fume Extraction Unit Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Portable Fume Extraction Unit Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Portable Fume Extraction Unit Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Portable Fume Extraction Unit Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Portable Fume Extraction Unit Segment by Application

2.4.1 Aerospace

2.4.2 Machine Made

2.4.3 Heavy Industry

2.4.4 Other

2.5 Portable Fume Extraction Unit Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Portable Fume Extraction Unit Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Portable Fume Extraction Unit Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Portable Fume Extraction Unit Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Portable Fume Extraction Unit by Company

3.1 Global Portable Fume Extraction Unit Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Portable Fume Extraction Unit Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Portable Fume Extraction Unit Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Portable Fume Extraction Unit Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Portable Fume Extraction Unit Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Portable Fume Extraction Unit Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Portable Fume Extraction Unit Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Portable Fume Extraction Unit Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Portable Fume Extraction Unit Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Portable Fume Extraction Unit Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Portable Fume Extraction Unit by Regions

4.1 Portable Fume Extraction Unit by Regions

4.2 Americas Portable Fume Extraction Unit Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Portable Fume Extraction Unit Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Portable Fume Extraction Unit Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Portable Fume Extraction Unit Consumption Growth

….continued

