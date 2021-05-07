This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Pneumatic Conveyors market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Pneumatic Conveyors, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Pneumatic Conveyors market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Pneumatic Conveyors companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Positive Pressure Pneumatic Conveyors

Vacuum Pneumatic Conveyors

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Food

Minerals

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

CMT Inc

RIBO

Flexicon Corporation

Sodimate

Coperion GmbH

Raj Deep ENVIROCON LLP

Techflow Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.

Delfinvacuums

Spiroflow Systems, Inc.

GEA Group

KLEIN Anlagenbau AG

Dynamic Air Inc.

Nilfisk Industrial Vacuums

Whirl-Air-Flow Corporation

Jenike & Johanson

VAC-U-MAX

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Pneumatic Conveyors consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Pneumatic Conveyors market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Pneumatic Conveyors manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Pneumatic Conveyors with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Pneumatic Conveyors submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Pneumatic Conveyors Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Pneumatic Conveyors Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Pneumatic Conveyors Segment by Type

2.2.1 Positive Pressure Pneumatic Conveyors

2.2.2 Vacuum Pneumatic Conveyors

2.3 Pneumatic Conveyors Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Pneumatic Conveyors Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Pneumatic Conveyors Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Pneumatic Conveyors Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Pneumatic Conveyors Segment by Application

2.4.1 Food

2.4.2 Minerals

2.4.3 Chemicals

2.4.4 Pharmaceuticals

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Pneumatic Conveyors Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Pneumatic Conveyors Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Pneumatic Conveyors Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Pneumatic Conveyors Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Pneumatic Conveyors by Company

3.1 Global Pneumatic Conveyors Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Pneumatic Conveyors Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Pneumatic Conveyors Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Pneumatic Conveyors Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Pneumatic Conveyors Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Pneumatic Conveyors Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Pneumatic Conveyors Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Pneumatic Conveyors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Pneumatic Conveyors Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Pneumatic Conveyors Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Pneumatic Conveyors by Regions

4.1 Pneumatic Conveyors by Regions

4.2 Americas Pneumatic Conveyors Consumption Growth

….continued

