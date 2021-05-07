This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Petrol/Gasoline Chainsaws market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Petrol/Gasoline Chainsaws, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Petrol/Gasoline Chainsaws market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Petrol/Gasoline Chainsaws companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Corded Chainsaws

Cordless Chainsaws

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Household

Commercial

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Husqvarna

WORX

STIHL

Yamabiko

STIGA

Makita

Hitachi Power Tools

MTD Products

TTI

Stanley

TORO

Greenworks

Craftsman

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Petrol/Gasoline Chainsaws consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Petrol/Gasoline Chainsaws market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Petrol/Gasoline Chainsaws manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Petrol/Gasoline Chainsaws with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Petrol/Gasoline Chainsaws submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Petrol/Gasoline Chainsaws Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Petrol/Gasoline Chainsaws Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Petrol/Gasoline Chainsaws Segment by Type

2.2.1 Corded Chainsaws

2.2.2 Cordless Chainsaws

2.3 Petrol/Gasoline Chainsaws Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Petrol/Gasoline Chainsaws Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Petrol/Gasoline Chainsaws Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Petrol/Gasoline Chainsaws Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Petrol/Gasoline Chainsaws Segment by Application

2.4.1 Household

2.4.2 Commercial

2.4.3 Others

2.5 Petrol/Gasoline Chainsaws Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Petrol/Gasoline Chainsaws Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Petrol/Gasoline Chainsaws Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Petrol/Gasoline Chainsaws Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Petrol/Gasoline Chainsaws by Company

3.1 Global Petrol/Gasoline Chainsaws Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Petrol/Gasoline Chainsaws Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Petrol/Gasoline Chainsaws Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Petrol/Gasoline Chainsaws Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Petrol/Gasoline Chainsaws Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Petrol/Gasoline Chainsaws Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Petrol/Gasoline Chainsaws Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Petrol/Gasoline Chainsaws Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Petrol/Gasoline Chainsaws Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Petrol/Gasoline Chainsaws Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Petrol/Gasoline Chainsaws by Regions

4.1 Petrol/Gasoline Chainsaws by Regions

4.2 Americas Petrol/Gasoline Chainsaws Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Petrol/Gasoline Chainsaws Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Petrol/Gasoline Chainsaws Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Petrol/Gasoline Chainsaws Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Petrol/Gasoline Chainsaws Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Petrol/Gasoline Chainsaws Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Petrol/Gasoline Chainsaws Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Petrol/Gasoline Chainsaws Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Petrol/Gasoline Chainsaws Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Petrol/Gasoline Chainsaws Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Petrol/Gasoline Chainsaws Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Petrol/Gasoline Chainsaws Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Petrol/Gasoline Chainsaws Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Petrol/Gasoline Chainsaws Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Petrol/Gasoline Chainsaws by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Petrol/Gasoline Chainsaws Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Petrol/Gasoline Chainsaws Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Petrol/Gasoline Chainsaws Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Petrol/Gasoline Chainsaws Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Petrol/Gasoline Chainsaws by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Petrol/Gasoline Chainsaws Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Petrol/Gasoline Chainsaws Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Petrol/Gasoline Chainsaws Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Petrol/Gasoline Chainsaws Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Petrol/Gasoline Chainsaws Distributors

10.3 Petrol/Gasoline Chainsaws Customer

11 Global Petrol/Gasoline Chainsaws Market Forecast

11.1 Global Petrol/Gasoline Chainsaws Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Petrol/Gasoline Chainsaws Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Petrol/Gasoline Chainsaws Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Petrol/Gasoline Chainsaws Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast byRegions

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Petrol/Gasoline Chainsaws Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Petrol/Gasoline Chainsaws Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Husqvarna

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Petrol/Gasoline Chainsaws Product Offered

12.1.3 Husqvarna Petrol/Gasoline Chainsaws Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Husqvarna Latest Developments

….….Continued

