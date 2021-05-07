This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Nutrunner market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Nutrunner, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Nutrunner market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Nutrunner companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Electric Nutrunner

Pneumatic Nutrunner

Hydraulic Nutrunner

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Residential Applications

Construction Application

Industry Application

Automotive Application

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

ESTIC Corporation

Tone Co., Ltd.

Atlas Copco

Sanyo Machine Works, Ltd.

AIMCO

Bosch Rexroth

STANLEY Engineered Fastening

ITH Bolting Technology

Dai-ichi Dentsu LTD.

Maschinenfabrik Wagner GmbH & Co. KG

GIKEN Industrial Co.,LTD.

Dino Paoli Srl

Stöger Automation

ALFING Montagetechnik GmbH (AMT)

Kolver srl

APEX Tool

KUKEN CO., LTD.

Desoutter Industrial Tools

Ingersoll Rand

Fiam Utensili Pneumatici S.p.A.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Nutrunner consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Nutrunner market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Nutrunner manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Nutrunner with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Nutrunner submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Nutrunner Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Nutrunner Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Nutrunner Segment by Type

2.2.1 Electric Nutrunner

2.2.2 Pneumatic Nutrunner

2.2.3 Hydraulic Nutrunner

2.3 Nutrunner Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Nutrunner Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Nutrunner Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Nutrunner Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Nutrunner Segment by Application

2.4.1 Residential Applications

2.4.2 Construction Application

2.4.3 Industry Application

2.4.4 Automotive Application

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Nutrunner Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Nutrunner Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Nutrunner Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Nutrunner Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Nutrunner by Company

3.1 Global Nutrunner Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Nutrunner Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Nutrunner Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Nutrunner Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Nutrunner Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Nutrunner Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Nutrunner Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Nutrunner Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Nutrunner Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Nutrunner Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Nutrunner by Regions

4.1 Nutrunner by Regions

4.2 Americas Nutrunner Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Nutrunner Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Nutrunner Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Nutrunner Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Nutrunner Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Nutrunner Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Nutrunner Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Nutrunner Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Nutrunner Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Nutrunner Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Nutrunner Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Nutrunner Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Nutrunner Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Nutrunner Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Nutrunner by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Nutrunner Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Nutrunner Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Nutrunner Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Nutrunner Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Nutrunner by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Nutrunner Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Nutrunner Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Nutrunner Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Nutrunner Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Nutrunner Distributors

10.3 Nutrunner Customer

11 Global Nutrunner Market Forecast

11.1 Global Nutrunner Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Nutrunner Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Nutrunner Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Nutrunner Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast byRegions

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Nutrunner Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Nutrunner Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 ESTIC Corporation

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Nutrunner Product Offered

12.1.3 ESTIC Corporation Nutrunner Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 ESTIC Corporation Latest Developments

12.2 Tone Co., Ltd.

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Nutrunner Product Offered

12.2.3 Tone Co., Ltd. Nutrunner Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Tone Co., Ltd. Latest Developments

12.3 Atlas Copco

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Nutrunner Product Offered

12.3.3 Atlas Copco Nutrunner Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Atlas Copco Latest Developments

12.4 Sanyo Machine Works, Ltd.

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Nutrunner Product Offered

12.4.3 Sanyo Machine Works, Ltd. Nutrunner Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Sanyo Machine Works, Ltd. Latest Developments

12.5 AIMCO

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Nutrunner Product Offered

12.5.3 AIMCO Nutrunner Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 AIMCO Latest Developments

12.6 Bosch Rexroth

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Nutrunner Product Offered

12.6.3 Bosch Rexroth Nutrunner Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Bosch Rexroth Latest Developments

12.7 STANLEY Engineered Fastening

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Nutrunner Product Offered

12.7.3 STANLEY Engineered Fastening Nutrunner Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 STANLEY Engineered Fastening Latest Developments

12.8 ITH Bolting Technology

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Nutrunner Product Offered

12.8.3 ITH Bolting Technology Nutrunner Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 ITH Bolting Technology Latest Developments

12.9 Dai-ichi Dentsu LTD.

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Nutrunner Product Offered

12.9.3 Dai-ichi Dentsu LTD. Nutrunner Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Dai-ichi Dentsu LTD. Latest Developments

12.10 Maschinenfabrik Wagner GmbH & Co. KG

….….Continued

