This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Nutrunner market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Nutrunner, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Nutrunner market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Nutrunner companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Electric Nutrunner
Pneumatic Nutrunner
Hydraulic Nutrunner
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Residential Applications
Construction Application
Industry Application
Automotive Application
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
ESTIC Corporation
Tone Co., Ltd.
Atlas Copco
Sanyo Machine Works, Ltd.
AIMCO
Bosch Rexroth
STANLEY Engineered Fastening
ITH Bolting Technology
Dai-ichi Dentsu LTD.
Maschinenfabrik Wagner GmbH & Co. KG
GIKEN Industrial Co.,LTD.
Dino Paoli Srl
Stöger Automation
ALFING Montagetechnik GmbH (AMT)
Kolver srl
APEX Tool
KUKEN CO., LTD.
Desoutter Industrial Tools
Ingersoll Rand
Fiam Utensili Pneumatici S.p.A.
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Nutrunner consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Nutrunner market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Nutrunner manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Nutrunner with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Nutrunner submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
TABLE OF CONTENT:
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Nutrunner Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Nutrunner Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Nutrunner Segment by Type
2.2.1 Electric Nutrunner
2.2.2 Pneumatic Nutrunner
2.2.3 Hydraulic Nutrunner
2.3 Nutrunner Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Nutrunner Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Nutrunner Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Nutrunner Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Nutrunner Segment by Application
2.4.1 Residential Applications
2.4.2 Construction Application
2.4.3 Industry Application
2.4.4 Automotive Application
2.4.5 Others
2.5 Nutrunner Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Nutrunner Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Nutrunner Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Nutrunner Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Nutrunner by Company
3.1 Global Nutrunner Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Nutrunner Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Nutrunner Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Nutrunner Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Nutrunner Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Nutrunner Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Nutrunner Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Nutrunner Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Nutrunner Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Nutrunner Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Nutrunner by Regions
4.1 Nutrunner by Regions
4.2 Americas Nutrunner Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Nutrunner Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Nutrunner Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Nutrunner Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Nutrunner Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Nutrunner Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Nutrunner Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Nutrunner Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Nutrunner Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Nutrunner Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Nutrunner Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Nutrunner Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Nutrunner Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Nutrunner Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Nutrunner by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Nutrunner Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Nutrunner Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Nutrunner Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Nutrunner Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Nutrunner by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Nutrunner Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Nutrunner Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Nutrunner Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Nutrunner Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Nutrunner Distributors
10.3 Nutrunner Customer
11 Global Nutrunner Market Forecast
11.1 Global Nutrunner Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Nutrunner Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Nutrunner Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Nutrunner Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast byRegions
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Nutrunner Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Nutrunner Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 ESTIC Corporation
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Nutrunner Product Offered
12.1.3 ESTIC Corporation Nutrunner Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 ESTIC Corporation Latest Developments
12.2 Tone Co., Ltd.
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Nutrunner Product Offered
12.2.3 Tone Co., Ltd. Nutrunner Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Tone Co., Ltd. Latest Developments
12.3 Atlas Copco
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Nutrunner Product Offered
12.3.3 Atlas Copco Nutrunner Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Atlas Copco Latest Developments
12.4 Sanyo Machine Works, Ltd.
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Nutrunner Product Offered
12.4.3 Sanyo Machine Works, Ltd. Nutrunner Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Sanyo Machine Works, Ltd. Latest Developments
12.5 AIMCO
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Nutrunner Product Offered
12.5.3 AIMCO Nutrunner Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 AIMCO Latest Developments
12.6 Bosch Rexroth
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Nutrunner Product Offered
12.6.3 Bosch Rexroth Nutrunner Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Bosch Rexroth Latest Developments
12.7 STANLEY Engineered Fastening
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Nutrunner Product Offered
12.7.3 STANLEY Engineered Fastening Nutrunner Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 STANLEY Engineered Fastening Latest Developments
12.8 ITH Bolting Technology
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Nutrunner Product Offered
12.8.3 ITH Bolting Technology Nutrunner Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 ITH Bolting Technology Latest Developments
12.9 Dai-ichi Dentsu LTD.
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Nutrunner Product Offered
12.9.3 Dai-ichi Dentsu LTD. Nutrunner Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Dai-ichi Dentsu LTD. Latest Developments
12.10 Maschinenfabrik Wagner GmbH & Co. KG
….….Continued
