This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Next-Gen Supply Chain market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Next-Gen Supply Chain value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Artificial Intelligence

Internet of Things

Blockchain

Augmented Reality

Robotics & Automation

Cloud Computing

Cyber Security

Other



Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Automotive

Manufacturing

Retail & E-commerce

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Consumer-Packaged Goods

Food & Beverages

Government

Energy & Utilities

3PL

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

IBM

Epicor Software

Cisco

Intel

Oracle

Microsoft

SAP

Manhattan Associates

Infor

JDA Software

Coupa

Jaggaer

Basware

Descartes Systems Group

E2Open

Kinaxis

BravoSolution

Logility

WiseTech Global

GEP

Om Partners

PTC

High Jump

Zycus

IFS

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Next-Gen Supply Chain market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Next-Gen Supply Chain market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Next-Gen Supply Chain players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Next-Gen Supply Chain with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Next-Gen Supply Chain submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Next-Gen Supply Chain Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Next-Gen Supply Chain Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Next-Gen Supply Chain Segment by Type

2.2.1 Artificial Intelligence

2.2.3 Blockchain

2.2.3 Blockchain

2.2.4 Augmented Reality

2.2.5 Robotics & Automation

2.2.6 Cloud Computing

2.2.7 Cyber Security

2.2.8 Other

2.3 Next-Gen Supply Chain Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Next-Gen Supply Chain Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Next-Gen Supply Chain Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Next-Gen Supply Chain Segment by Application

2.4.1 Automotive

2.4.2 Manufacturing

2.4.3 Retail & E-commerce

2.4.4 Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

2.4.5 Consumer-Packaged Goods

2.4.6 Food & Beverages

2.4.7 Government

2.4.8 Energy & Utilities

….. continued

