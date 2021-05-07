This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Next-Gen Supply Chain market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Next-Gen Supply Chain value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Artificial Intelligence
Internet of Things
Blockchain
Augmented Reality
Robotics & Automation
Cloud Computing
Cyber Security
Other
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Automotive
Manufacturing
Retail & E-commerce
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Consumer-Packaged Goods
Food & Beverages
Government
Energy & Utilities
3PL
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
IBM
Epicor Software
Cisco
Intel
Oracle
Microsoft
SAP
Manhattan Associates
Infor
JDA Software
Coupa
Jaggaer
Basware
Descartes Systems Group
E2Open
Kinaxis
BravoSolution
Logility
WiseTech Global
GEP
Om Partners
PTC
High Jump
Zycus
IFS
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Next-Gen Supply Chain market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Next-Gen Supply Chain market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Next-Gen Supply Chain players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Next-Gen Supply Chain with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Next-Gen Supply Chain submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Next-Gen Supply Chain Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 Next-Gen Supply Chain Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Next-Gen Supply Chain Segment by Type
2.2.1 Artificial Intelligence
2.2.3 Blockchain
2.2.4 Augmented Reality
2.2.5 Robotics & Automation
2.2.6 Cloud Computing
2.2.7 Cyber Security
2.2.8 Other
2.3 Next-Gen Supply Chain Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Next-Gen Supply Chain Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Next-Gen Supply Chain Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Next-Gen Supply Chain Segment by Application
2.4.1 Automotive
2.4.2 Manufacturing
2.4.3 Retail & E-commerce
2.4.4 Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
2.4.5 Consumer-Packaged Goods
2.4.6 Food & Beverages
2.4.7 Government
2.4.8 Energy & Utilities
….. continued
