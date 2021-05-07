This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Mobile Robots and Drones in Material Handling and Logistics market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Mobile Robots and Drones in Material Handling and Logistics value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Automated Guided Vehicles/Carts
Autonomous Industrial Material Handling Vehicles
Autonomous Mobile Robots
Autonomous Trucks
Last Mile Delivery Drones
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Automotive
Manufacturing
Retail & E-commerce
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Consumer-Packaged Goods
Food & Beverages
Government
Energy & Utilities
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Swisslog (KUKA)
Fetch Robotics
Omron Adept
Vecna
Mobile Industrial Robots
Clearpath Robotics
Aethon
SMP Robotics
Locus Robotics
Cimcorp Automation
Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz
Savioke
Aviation Industry Corporation
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Mobile Robots and Drones in Material Handling and Logistics market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Mobile Robots and Drones in Material Handling and Logistics market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Mobile Robots and Drones in Material Handling and Logistics players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Mobile Robots and Drones in Material Handling and Logistics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Mobile Robots and Drones in Material Handling and Logistics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Mobile Robots and Drones in Material Handling and Logistics Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 Mobile Robots and Drones in Material Handling and Logistics Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Mobile Robots and Drones in Material Handling and Logistics Segment by Type
2.2.1 Automated Guided Vehicles/Carts
2.2.2 Automated Guided Vehicles/Carts
2.2.3 Autonomous Mobile Robots
2.2.4 Autonomous Trucks
2.2.5 Last Mile Delivery Drones
2.3 Mobile Robots and Drones in Material Handling and Logistics Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Mobile Robots and Drones in Material Handling and Logistics Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Mobile Robots and Drones in Material Handling and Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Mobile Robots and Drones in Material Handling and Logistics Segment by Application
2.4.1 Automotive
2.4.2 Manufacturing
2.4.3 Retail & E-commerce
2.4.4 Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
2.4.5 Consumer-Packaged Goods
2.4.6 Food & Beverages
2.4.7 Government
2.4.8 Energy & Utilities
2.4.9 Other
….. continued
