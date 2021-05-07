This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of MEP Software market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the MEP Software, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the MEP Software market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by MEP Software companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
BIM MEP Software
CAD MEP Software
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Construction Industry
Electrical Engineering
Mechanical Engineering
Plumbing Industry
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
MagiCAD
On Center Software
Autodesk
Nemetschek
Bentley Systems
Trimble
Witas
COINS Global
Exactal
eVolve MEP
Renga Software
Design Master Software
progeCAD
Causeway
ePROMIS Solutions
Stack
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global MEP Software market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of MEP Software market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global MEP Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the MEP Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of MEP Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global MEP Software Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 MEP Software Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 MEP Software Segment by Type
2.2.1 BIM MEP Software
2.3 MEP Software Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global MEP Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global MEP Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 MEP Software Segment by Application
2.4.1 Construction Industry
2.4.2 Electrical Engineering
2.4.3 Mechanical Engineering
2.4.4 Plumbing Industry
2.4.5 Others
2.4.6
2.5 MEP Software Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global MEP Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global MEP Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
…continued
