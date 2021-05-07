This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Marketing Video Production market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Marketing Video Production value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Social Media Videos
Content Marketing Videos
Conversion Videos
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Retail
Manufacturing
Education
Finances
HealthCare
Music Industry
Professional Services
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
WPP Group
Yum Yum Videos
Omnicom Group
Interpublic Group
Dentsu
Publicis Group
One Media Group
The Mill
Allua Limited
BBDO
Switch Video
Wyzowl
Grumo Media
Epipheo Studios
Thinkmojo
Demo Duck
Industrial Light and Magic
Explanify
Sandwich Video
Blink Tower
DNEG
Pinewood Studios
Weta Digital
Moving Picture Company (MPC)
Deluxe Entertainment
Legend 3D
Sony Pictures Imageworks
Framestore
Rodeo Fx
Cinesite
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Marketing Video Production market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Marketing Video Production market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Marketing Video Production players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Marketing Video Production with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Marketing Video Production submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
….. continued
