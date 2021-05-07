This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Magnetic Wires market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Magnetic Wires, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Magnetic Wires market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Magnetic Wires companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Coated Polyamide

Coated Polyurethane

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Electric Motors

Transformers

Generators

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

HITACHI

Tianjin Jingwei Electric Wire

Elektrisola

CNC Tech

SparkFun Electronics

Superior Essex

Liaoning Donggang Electromagnetism Wire

Tongling Jingda Special Magnetic Wire

Roshow Technology

Zhejiang Shangfeng Industrial Holding

Goldcup Electric Apparatus

Galanz Electrical Wire

Guangdong Ronsen Super Micro-Wire

vIn addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Magnetic Wires consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Magnetic Wires market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Magnetic Wires manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Magnetic Wires with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Magnetic Wires submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Magnetic Wires Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Magnetic Wires Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Magnetic Wires Segment by Type

2.2.1 Coated Polyamide

2.2.2 Coated Polyurethane

2.3 Magnetic Wires Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Magnetic Wires Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Magnetic Wires Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Magnetic Wires Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Magnetic Wires Segment by Application

2.4.1 Electric Motors

2.4.2 Transformers

2.4.3 Generators

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Magnetic Wires Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Magnetic Wires Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Magnetic Wires Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Magnetic Wires Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Magnetic Wires by Company

3.1 Global Magnetic Wires Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Magnetic Wires Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Magnetic Wires Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Magnetic Wires Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Magnetic Wires Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Magnetic Wires Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Magnetic Wires Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Magnetic Wires Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Magnetic Wires Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Magnetic Wires Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Magnetic Wires by Regions

4.1 Magnetic Wires by Regions

4.2 Americas Magnetic Wires Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Magnetic Wires Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Magnetic Wires Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Magnetic Wires Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Magnetic Wires Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Magnetic Wires Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Magnetic Wires Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Magnetic Wires Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Magnetic Wires Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Magnetic Wires Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Magnetic Wires Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Magnetic Wires Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Magnetic Wires Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Magnetic Wires Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Magnetic Wires by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Magnetic Wires Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Magnetic Wires Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Magnetic Wires Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Magnetic Wires Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Magnetic Wires by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Magnetic Wires Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Magnetic Wires Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Magnetic Wires Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Magnetic Wires Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Magnetic Wires Distributors

10.3 Magnetic Wires Customer

11 Global Magnetic Wires Market Forecast

11.1 Global Magnetic Wires Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Magnetic Wires Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Magnetic Wires Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Magnetic Wires Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast byRegions

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Magnetic Wires Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Magnetic Wires Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 HITACHI

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Magnetic Wires Product Offered

12.1.3 HITACHI Magnetic Wires Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 HITACHI Latest Developments

12.2 Tianjin Jingwei Electric Wire

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Magnetic Wires Product Offered

12.2.3 Tianjin Jingwei Electric Wire Magnetic Wires Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Tianjin Jingwei Electric Wire Latest Developments

12.3 Elektrisola

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Magnetic Wires Product Offered

12.3.3 Elektrisola Magnetic Wires Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Elektrisola Latest Developments

12.4 CNC Tech

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Magnetic Wires Product Offered

12.4.3 CNC Tech Magnetic Wires Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 CNC Tech Latest Developments

12.5 SparkFun Electronics

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Magnetic Wires Product Offered

12.5.3 SparkFun Electronics Magnetic Wires Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 SparkFun Electronics Latest Developments

12.6 Superior Essex

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Magnetic Wires Product Offered

12.6.3 Superior Essex Magnetic Wires Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Superior Essex Latest Developments

12.7 Liaoning Donggang Electromagnetism Wire

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Magnetic Wires Product Offered

12.7.3 Liaoning Donggang Electromagnetism Wire Magnetic Wires Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Liaoning Donggang Electromagnetism Wire Latest Developments

12.8 Tongling Jingda Special Magnetic Wire

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Magnetic Wires Product Offered

12.8.3 Tongling Jingda Special Magnetic Wire Magnetic Wires Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Tongling Jingda Special Magnetic Wire Latest Developments

12.9 Roshow Technology

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Magnetic Wires Product Offered

12.9.3 Roshow Technology Magnetic Wires Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Roshow Technology Latest Developments

12.10 Zhejiang Shangfeng Industrial Holding

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Magnetic Wires Product Offered

12.10.3 Zhejiang Shangfeng Industrial Holding Magnetic Wires Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Zhejiang Shangfeng Industrial Holding Latest Developments

12.11 Goldcup Electric Apparatus

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Magnetic Wires Product Offered

12.11.3 Goldcup Electric Apparatus Magnetic Wires Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 Goldcup Electric Apparatus Latest Developments

12.12 Galanz Electrical Wire

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 Magnetic Wires Product Offered

12.12.3 Galanz Electrical Wire Magnetic Wires Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 Galanz Electrical Wire Latest Developments

12.13 Guangdong Ronsen Super Micro-Wire

12.13.1 Company Information

12.13.2 Magnetic Wires Product Offered

12.13.3 Guangdong Ronsen Super Micro-Wire Magnetic Wires Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.13.4 Main Business Overview

12.13.5 Guangdong Ronsen Super Micro-Wire Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

List of Tables

Table 1. Research Methodology

Table 2. Data Source

Table 3. Magnetic Wires Consumption CAGR by Region 2015-2025 ($ Millions)

Table 4. Major Players of Coated Polyamide

Table 5. Major Players of Coated Polyurethane

Table 6. Global Consumption Sales by Type (2015-2020)

Table 7. Global Magnetic Wires Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 8. Global Magnetic Wires Revenue by Type (2015-2020) ($ million)

Table 9. Global Magnetic Wires Value Market Share by Type (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 10. Global Magnetic Wires Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

Table 11. Global Consumption Sales by Application (2015-2020)

Table 12. Global Magnetic Wires Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 13. Global Magnetic Wires Value by Application (2015-2020)

Table 14. Global Magnetic Wires Value Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 15. Global Magnetic Wires Sale Price by Application (2015-2020)

Table 16. Global Magnetic Wires Sales by Company (2017-2019) (K Units)

Table 17. Global Magnetic Wires Sales Market Share by Company (2017-2019)

Table 18. Global Magnetic Wires Revenue by Company (2017-2019) ($ Millions)

Table 19. Global Magnetic Wires Revenue Market Share by Company (2017-2019)

Table 20. Global Magnetic Wires Sale Price by Company (2017-2019)

Table 21. Global Magnetic Wires Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers

Table 22. Players Magnetic Wires Products Offered

Table 23. Magnetic Wires Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

Table 24. Global Magnetic Wires Consumption by Regions 2015-2020 (K Units)

Table 25. Global Magnetic Wires Consumption Market Share by Regions 2015-2020

Table 26. Global Magnetic Wires Value by Regions 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Table 27. Global Magnetic Wires Value Market Share by Regions 2015-2020

Table 28. Americas Magnetic Wires Consumption by Countries (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 29. Americas Magnetic Wires Consumption Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 30. Americas Magnetic Wires Value by Countries (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 31. Americas Magnetic Wires Value Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 32. Americas Magnetic Wires Consumption by Type (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 33. Americas Magnetic Wires Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 34. Americas Magnetic Wires Consumption by Application (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 35. Americas Magnetic Wires Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 36. APAC Magnetic Wires Consumption by Regions (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 37. APAC Magnetic Wires Consumption Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table 38. APAC Magnetic Wires Value by Regions (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 39. APAC Magnetic Wires Value Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table 40. APAC Magnetic Wires Consumption by Type (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 41. APAC Magnetic Wires Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 42. APAC Magnetic Wires Consumption by Application (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 43. APAC Magnetic Wires Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 44. Europe Magnetic Wires Consumption by Countries (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 45. Europe Magnetic Wires Consumption Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 46. Europe Magnetic Wires Value by Countries (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 47. Europe Magnetic Wires Value Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 48. Europe Magnetic Wires Consumption by Type (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 49. Europe Magnetic Wires Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 50. Europe Magnetic Wires Consumption by Application (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 51. Europe Magnetic Wires Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 52. Middle East & Africa Magnetic Wires Consumption by Countries (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 53. Middle East & Africa Magnetic Wires Consumption Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 54. Middle East & Africa Magnetic Wires Value by Countries (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 55. Middle East & Africa Magnetic Wires Value Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 56. Middle East & Africa Magnetic Wires Consumption by Type (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 57. Middle East & Africa Magnetic Wires Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 58. Middle East & Africa Magnetic Wires Consumption by Application (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 59. Middle East & Africa Magnetic Wires Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 60. Magnetic Wires Distributors List

Table 61. Magnetic Wires Customer List

Table 62. Global Magnetic Wires Consumption Forecast by Countries (2021-2025) (K Units)

Table 63. Global Magnetic Wires Consumption Market Forecast by Regions

Table 64. Global Magnetic Wires Value Forecast by Countries (2021-2025) ($ Millions)

Table 65. Global Magnetic Wires Value Market Share Forecast by Regions

Table 66. Global Magnetic Wires Consumption Forecast by Type (2021-2025) (K Units)

Table 67. Global Magnetic Wires Consumption Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

Table 68. Global Magnetic Wires Value Forecast by Type (2021-2025) ($ Millions)

Table 69. Global Magnetic Wires Value Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

Table 70. Global Magnetic Wires Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2025) (K Units)

Table 71. Global Magnetic Wires Consumption Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

Table 72. Global Magnetic Wires Value Forecast by Application (2021-2025) ($ Millions)

Table 73. Global Magnetic Wires Value Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

Table 74. HITACHI Product Offered

Table 75. HITACHI Magnetic Wires Sales (K Units), Revenue ($ Million), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 76. HITACHI Main Business

Table 77. HITACHI Latest Developments

Table 78. HITACHI Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Magnetic Wires Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

Table 79. Tianjin Jingwei Electric Wire Product Offered

Table 80. Tianjin Jingwei Electric Wire Magnetic Wires Sales (K Units), Revenue ($ Million), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 81. Tianjin Jingwei Electric Wire Main Business

Table 82. Tianjin Jingwei Electric Wire Latest Developments

Table 83. Tianjin Jingwei Electric Wire Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Magnetic Wires Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

Table 84. Elektrisola Product Offered

Table 85. Elektrisola Magnetic Wires Sales (K Units), Revenue ($ Million), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 86. Elektrisola Main Business

Table 87. Elektrisola Latest Developments

Table 88. Elektrisola Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Magnetic Wires Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

Table 89. CNC Tech Product Offered

Table 90. CNC Tech Magnetic Wires Sales (K Units), Revenue ($ Million), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 91. CNC Tech Main Business

Table 92. CNC Tech Latest Developments

Table 93. CNC Tech Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Magnetic Wires Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

Table 94. SparkFun Electronics Product Offered

Table 95. SparkFun Electronics Magnetic Wires Sales (K Units), Revenue ($ Million), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 96. SparkFun Electronics Main Business

Table 97. SparkFun Electronics Latest Developments

Table 98. SparkFun Electronics Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Magnetic Wires Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

Table 99. Superior Essex Product Offered

Table 100. Superior Essex Magnetic Wires Sales (K Units), Revenue ($ Million), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 101. Superior Essex Main Business

Table 102. Superior Essex Latest Developments

Table 103. Superior Essex Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Magnetic Wires Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

Table 104. Liaoning Donggang Electromagnetism Wire Product Offered

Table 105. Liaoning Donggang Electromagnetism Wire Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Magnetic Wires Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

Table 106. Liaoning Donggang Electromagnetism Wire Main Business

Table 107. Liaoning Donggang Electromagnetism Wire Latest Developments

Table 108. Liaoning Donggang Electromagnetism Wire Magnetic Wires Sales (K Units), Revenue ($ Million), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 109. Tongling Jingda Special Magnetic Wire Product Offered

Table 110. Tongling Jingda Special Magnetic Wire Magnetic Wires Sales (K Units), Revenue ($ Million), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 111. Tongling Jingda Special Magnetic Wire Main Business

Table 112. Tongling Jingda Special Magnetic Wire Latest Developments

Table 113. Tongling Jingda Special Magnetic Wire Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Magnetic Wires Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

Table 114. Roshow Technology Product Offered

….….Continued

