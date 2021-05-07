According to this study, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Lifting Magnets business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Lifting Magnets market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Lifting Magnets, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Lifting Magnets market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Lifting Magnets companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Permanent Lifting Magnets

Electromagnet Lifting Magnets

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Steel

Construction

Industrial

Automotive

Ship Building

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Hishiko

Ohio Magnetics

Kanetec

SGM Magnetics

magnetoolinc

Walker Magnetics

Armstrong Magnetics

Sarda Magnets

Sinfonia Technology

Eriez Manufacturing

Braillon Magnetics

Magnetic Lifting Technologies

ALFRA GmbH

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Walmag Magnetics

Industrial Magnetics, Inc. (IMI)

Adoba GmbH

Evertz Group

WOKO (Heppenstall Technology)

Eclipse Magnetics

HVR Magnetics

Magswitch Technology

Shenyang Longi

Tecnomagnete

Assfalg GmbH

Magnetool, Inc.

Earth-Chain Enterprise

Hunan Kemeida Electric

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Lifting Magnets consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Lifting Magnets market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Lifting Magnets manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Lifting Magnets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Lifting Magnets submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Lifting Magnets Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Lifting Magnets Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Lifting Magnets Segment by Type

2.2.1 Permanent Lifting Magnets

2.2.2 Electromagnet Lifting Magnets

2.2.3 Others

2.3 Lifting Magnets Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Lifting Magnets Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Lifting Magnets Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Lifting Magnets Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Lifting Magnets Segment by Application

2.4.1 Steel

2.4.2 Construction

2.4.3 Industrial

2.4.4 Automotive

2.4.5 Ship Building

2.4.6 Others

2.5 Lifting Magnets Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Lifting Magnets Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Lifting Magnets Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Lifting Magnets Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Lifting Magnets by Company

3.1 Global Lifting Magnets Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Lifting Magnets Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Lifting Magnets Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Lifting Magnets Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Lifting Magnets Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Lifting Magnets Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Lifting Magnets Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Lifting Magnets Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Lifting Magnets Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Lifting Magnets Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Lifting Magnets by Regions

4.1 Lifting Magnets by Regions

4.2 Americas Lifting Magnets Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Lifting Magnets Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Lifting Magnets Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Lifting Magnets Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Lifting Magnets Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Lifting Magnets Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Lifting Magnets Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Lifting Magnets Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Lifting Magnets Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Lifting Magnets Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Lifting Magnets Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Lifting Magnets Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Lifting Magnets Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Lifting Magnets Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Lifting Magnets by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Lifting Magnets Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Lifting Magnets Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Lifting Magnets Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Lifting Magnets Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Lifting Magnets by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Lifting Magnets Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Lifting Magnets Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Lifting Magnets Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Lifting Magnets Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Lifting Magnets Distributors

10.3 Lifting Magnets Customer

….continued

