This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Last Mile Delivery by Drones market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Last Mile Delivery by Drones value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.



Hardware

Software

Services

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

E-commerce

Logistics Industry

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Matternet

Skycart

Zipline

Drone Delivery Canada

Flytrex

Flirtey

Wing

Workhouse Group

Airbus

Cheetah Logistic Technology

Dronescan

Altitude Angel

Edronic

Hardis Group

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Last Mile Delivery by Drones market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Last Mile Delivery by Drones market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Last Mile Delivery by Drones players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Last Mile Delivery by Drones with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Last Mile Delivery by Drones submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered



2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Last Mile Delivery by Drones Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Last Mile Delivery by Drones Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Last Mile Delivery by Drones Segment by Type

2.2.1 Hardware

2.2.2 Hardware

2.2.3 Services

2.3 Last Mile Delivery by Drones Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Last Mile Delivery by Drones Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Last Mile Delivery by Drones Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Last Mile Delivery by Drones Segment by Application

2.4.1 E-commerce

2.4.2 Logistics Industry

2.4.3 Others

2.5 Last Mile Delivery by Drones Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Last Mile Delivery by Drones Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Last Mile Delivery by Drones Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

….. continued

