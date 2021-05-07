COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Industrial Heat Recovery Pump market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Industrial Heat Recovery Pump, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Industrial Heat Recovery Pump market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Industrial Heat Recovery Pump companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Output Temperatures 70°C – 90°C

Output Temperatures 90°C – 120°C

Output Temperatures > 120°C

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Paper & Plup

Food Industry

Chemical

Machinery Manufacturing

Oil Refining Industry

Metal Industry

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Emerson Electric

Star Refrigeration

Johnson Controls

ARANER

Vicking Heating Engines

Oilon

Mayekawa

Ochsner Energie Technik

Friotherm

Hybrid Energy

NKXTA

Mitsubishi Electric

GEA Refrigeration

Glen Dimplex

Swegon Group

Viessmann

Frigel

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Industrial Heat Recovery Pump consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Industrial Heat Recovery Pump market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Industrial Heat Recovery Pump manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Industrial Heat Recovery Pump with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Industrial Heat Recovery Pump submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

1.8 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Industrial Heat Recovery Pump?

1.8.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.

1.8.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.

1.8.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Industrial Heat Recovery Pump Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

1.8.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Industrial Heat Recovery Pump Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Industrial Heat Recovery Pump Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Industrial Heat Recovery Pump Segment by Type

2.2.1 Output Temperatures 70°C – 90°C

2.2.2 Output Temperatures 90°C – 120°C

2.2.3 Output Temperatures > 120°C

2.3 Industrial Heat Recovery Pump Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Industrial Heat Recovery Pump Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Industrial Heat Recovery Pump Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Industrial Heat Recovery Pump Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Industrial Heat Recovery Pump Segment by Application

2.4.1 Paper & Plup

2.4.2 Food Industry

2.4.3 Chemical

2.4.4 Machinery Manufacturing

2.4.5 Oil Refining Industry

2.4.6 Metal Industry

2.4.7 Other

2.5 Industrial Heat Recovery Pump Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Industrial Heat Recovery Pump Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Industrial Heat Recovery Pump Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Industrial Heat Recovery Pump Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Industrial Heat Recovery Pump by Company

3.1 Global Industrial Heat Recovery Pump Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Industrial Heat Recovery Pump Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Industrial Heat Recovery Pump Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Industrial Heat Recovery Pump Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Industrial Heat Recovery Pump Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Industrial Heat Recovery Pump Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Industrial Heat Recovery Pump Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Industrial Heat Recovery Pump Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Industrial Heat Recovery Pump Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Industrial Heat Recovery Pump Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Industrial Heat Recovery Pump by Regions

4.1 Industrial Heat Recovery Pump by Regions

4.2 Americas Industrial Heat Recovery Pump Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Industrial Heat Recovery Pump Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Industrial Heat Recovery Pump Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Industrial Heat Recovery Pump Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Industrial Heat Recovery Pump Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Industrial Heat Recovery Pump Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Industrial Heat Recovery Pump Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Industrial Heat Recovery Pump Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Industrial Heat Recovery Pump Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

….continued

