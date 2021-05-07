This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Desulfurization
DeNOx
Particulate Control
Mercury Control
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Non-ferrous Metal Processing Units
Power Generation
Chemical
Cement Manufacture
Iron and Steel
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Wood Group (Amec Foster Wheeler)
Doosan Power Systems
Ducon Technologies
Babcock & Wilcox Company
Clyde Bergemann Power Group
GE
Burns & Mcdonnell
Flsmidth & Co.
Hamon & Cie
Steinmüller Babcock Environment GmbH
Haldor Topsoe
SPC Environment Protection Tech
Bilfinger Noell GmbH
Goudian Technology & Environment Group
Fuel Tech
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services Segment by Type
2.2.1 Desulfurization
2.2.3 Particulate Control
2.2.4 Mercury Control
2.2.5 Others
2.3 Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services Segment by Application
2.4.1 Non-ferrous Metal Processing Units
2.4.2 Power Generation
2.4.3 Chemical
2.4.4 Cement Manufacture
2.4.5 Iron and Steel
2.4.6 Others
2.5 Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
3 Global Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services by Players
3.1 Global Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services Market Size by Players (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
…continued
