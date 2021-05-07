This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Heating Equipment (Heat Pumps, Furnaces, Unitary Heaters, Boilers)

Air Conditioning Equipment (Room Air Conditioners, Unitary Air Conditioners, Coolers and Others)

Ventilation Equipment (Ventilation Fans/Air Pumps, Humidifier/Dehumidifiers)

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Automotive

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Haier

Electrolux

Samsung

United Technologies

LG

Daikin Industries

Ingersoll-Rand

Johnson Controls

Lennox International

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Segment by Type

2.2.1 Heating Equipment (Heat Pumps, Furnaces, Unitary Heaters, Boilers)

2.2.2 Air Conditioning Equipment (Room Air Conditioners, Unitary Air Conditioners, Coolers and Others)

2.2.3 Ventilation Equipment (Ventilation Fans/Air Pumps, Humidifier/Dehumidifiers)

2.3 HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020

2.3.2 Global HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Segment by Application

2.4.1 Residential

2.4.2 Industrial

2.4.3 Commercial

2.4.4 Automotive

2.5 HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment by Company

3.1 Global HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment by Regions

4.1 HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment by Regions

4.2 Americas HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment by Countries

7.1.1 Europe HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Distributors

10.3 HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Customer

11 Global HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Market Forecast

11.1 Global HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast byRegions

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Forecast by Type

11.8 Global HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Haier

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Product Offered

12.1.3 Haier HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Haier Latest Developments

12.2 Electrolux

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Product Offered

12.2.3 Electrolux HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Electrolux Latest Developments

12.3 Samsung

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Product Offered

12.3.3 Samsung HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Samsung Latest Developments

12.4 United Technologies

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Product Offered

12.4.3 United Technologies HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 United Technologies Latest Developments

12.5 LG

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Product Offered

12.5.3 LG HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 LG Latest Developments

12.6 Daikin Industries

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Product Offered

12.6.3 Daikin Industries HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Daikin Industries Latest Developments

12.7 Ingersoll-Rand

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Product Offered

12.7.3 Ingersoll-Rand HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Ingersoll-Rand Latest Developments

12.8 Johnson Controls

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Product Offered

12.8.3 Johnson Controls HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Johnson Controls Latest Developments

12.9 Lennox International

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Product Offered

12.9.3 Lennox International HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Lennox International Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

List of Tables

Table 1. Research Methodology

Table 2. Data Source

Table 3. HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Consumption CAGR by Region 2015-2025 ($ Millions)

Table 4. Major Players of Heating Equipment (Heat Pumps, Furnaces, Unitary Heaters, Boilers)

Table 5. Major Players of Air Conditioning Equipment (Room Air Conditioners, Unitary Air Conditioners, Coolers and Others)

Table 6. Major Players of Ventilation Equipment (Ventilation Fans/Air Pumps, Humidifier/Dehumidifiers)

Table 7. Global Consumption Sales by Type (2015-2020)

Table 8. Global HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 9. Global HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Revenue by Type (2015-2020) ($ million)

Table 10. Global HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Value Market Share by Type (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 11. Global HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

Table 12. Global Consumption Sales by Application (2015-2020)

Table 13. Global HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 14. Global HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Value by Application (2015-2020)

Table 15. Global HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Value Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 16. Global HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Sale Price by Application (2015-2020)

Table 17. Global HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Sales by Company (2017-2019) (K Units)

Table 18. Global HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2017-2019)

Table 19. Global HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Revenue by Company (2017-2019) ($ Millions)

Table 20. Global HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Revenue Market Share by Company (2017-2019)

Table 21. Global HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Sale Price by Company (2017-2019)

Table 22. Global HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers

Table 23. Players HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Products Offered

Table 24. HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

Table 25. Global HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Consumption by Regions 2015-2020 (K Units)

Table 26. Global HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Consumption Market Share by Regions 2015-2020

Table 27. Global HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Value by Regions 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Table 28. Global HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Value Market Share by Regions 2015-2020

Table 29. Americas HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Consumption by Countries (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 30. Americas HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Consumption Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 31. Americas HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Value by Countries (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 32. Americas HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Value Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 33. Americas HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Consumption by Type (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 34. Americas HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 35. Americas HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Consumption by Application (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 36. Americas HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 37. APAC HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Ai

….….Continued

