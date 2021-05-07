This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Heating Equipment (Heat Pumps, Furnaces, Unitary Heaters, Boilers)
Air Conditioning Equipment (Room Air Conditioners, Unitary Air Conditioners, Coolers and Others)
Ventilation Equipment (Ventilation Fans/Air Pumps, Humidifier/Dehumidifiers)
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Residential
Industrial
Commercial
Automotive
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Haier
Electrolux
Samsung
United Technologies
LG
Daikin Industries
Ingersoll-Rand
Johnson Controls
Lennox International
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
