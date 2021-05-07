This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Grass Shears market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Grass Shears, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Grass Shears market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Grass Shears companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Manual Grass Shears

Battery Powered Grass Shears

Electric Grass Shears

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Household

Commercial

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Husqvarna (GARDENA)

TTI

MTD Products (WOLF-Garten)

Makita

STIGA

Stanley Black & Decker

Hitachi Koki

Fiskars

Bosch

STIHL

Winland Garden Tools

Yongkang GuYueHu

ARS Corporation

Wise Center

Yeoman & Company

Shang Gu

SNA Europe (Bahco)

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Grass Shears consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Grass Shears market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Grass Shears manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Grass Shears with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Grass Shears submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Grass Shears Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Grass Shears Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Grass Shears Segment by Type

2.2.1 Manual Grass Shears

2.2.2 Battery Powered Grass Shears

2.2.3 Electric Grass Shears

2.3 Grass Shears Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Grass Shears Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Grass Shears Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Grass Shears Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Grass Shears Segment by Application

2.4.1 Household

2.4.2 Commercial

2.4.3 Others

2.5 Grass Shears Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Grass Shears Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Grass Shears Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Grass Shears Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Grass Shears by Company

3.1 Global Grass Shears Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Grass Shears Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Grass Shears Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Grass Shears Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Grass Shears Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Grass Shears Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Grass Shears Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Grass Shears Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Grass Shears Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Grass Shears Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Grass Shears by Regions

4.1 Grass Shears by Regions

4.2 Americas Grass Shears Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Grass Shears Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Grass Shears Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Grass Shears Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Grass Shears Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Grass Shears Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Grass Shears Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Grass Shears Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Grass Shears Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Grass Shears Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Grass Shears Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Grass Shears Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Grass Shears Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Grass Shears Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Grass Shears by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Grass Shears Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Grass Shears Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Grass Shears Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Grass Shears Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Grass Shears by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Grass Shears Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Grass Shears Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Grass Shears Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Grass Shears Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Grass Shears Distributors

10.3 Grass Shears Customer

11 Global Grass Shears Market Forecast

11.1 Global Grass Shears Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Grass Shears Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Grass Shears Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Grass Shears Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast byRegions

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Grass Shears Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Grass Shears Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Husqvarna (GARDENA)

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Grass Shears Product Offered

12.1.3 Husqvarna (GARDENA) Grass Shears Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Husqvarna (GARDENA) Latest Developments

12.2 TTI

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Grass Shears Product Offered

12.2.3 TTI Grass Shears Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 TTI Latest Developments

12.3 MTD Products (WOLF-Garten)

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Grass Shears Product Offered

12.3.3 MTD Products (WOLF-Garten) Grass Shears Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 MTD Products (WOLF-Garten) Latest Developments

12.4 Makita

….….Continued

