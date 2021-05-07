This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Grass Shears market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Grass Shears, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Grass Shears market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Grass Shears companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Manual Grass Shears
Battery Powered Grass Shears
Electric Grass Shears
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Household
Commercial
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Husqvarna (GARDENA)
TTI
MTD Products (WOLF-Garten)
Makita
STIGA
Stanley Black & Decker
Hitachi Koki
Fiskars
Bosch
STIHL
Winland Garden Tools
Yongkang GuYueHu
ARS Corporation
Wise Center
Yeoman & Company
Shang Gu
SNA Europe (Bahco)
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Grass Shears consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Grass Shears market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Grass Shears manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Grass Shears with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Grass Shears submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
TABLE OF CONTENT:
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Grass Shears Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Grass Shears Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Grass Shears Segment by Type
2.2.1 Manual Grass Shears
2.2.2 Battery Powered Grass Shears
2.2.3 Electric Grass Shears
2.3 Grass Shears Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Grass Shears Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Grass Shears Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Grass Shears Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Grass Shears Segment by Application
2.4.1 Household
2.4.2 Commercial
2.4.3 Others
2.5 Grass Shears Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Grass Shears Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Grass Shears Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Grass Shears Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Grass Shears by Company
3.1 Global Grass Shears Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Grass Shears Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Grass Shears Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Grass Shears Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Grass Shears Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Grass Shears Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Grass Shears Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Grass Shears Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Grass Shears Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Grass Shears Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Grass Shears by Regions
4.1 Grass Shears by Regions
4.2 Americas Grass Shears Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Grass Shears Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Grass Shears Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Grass Shears Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Grass Shears Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Grass Shears Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Grass Shears Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Grass Shears Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Grass Shears Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Grass Shears Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Grass Shears Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Grass Shears Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Grass Shears Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Grass Shears Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Grass Shears by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Grass Shears Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Grass Shears Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Grass Shears Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Grass Shears Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Grass Shears by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Grass Shears Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Grass Shears Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Grass Shears Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Grass Shears Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Grass Shears Distributors
10.3 Grass Shears Customer
11 Global Grass Shears Market Forecast
11.1 Global Grass Shears Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Grass Shears Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Grass Shears Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Grass Shears Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast byRegions
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Grass Shears Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Grass Shears Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Husqvarna (GARDENA)
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Grass Shears Product Offered
12.1.3 Husqvarna (GARDENA) Grass Shears Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Husqvarna (GARDENA) Latest Developments
12.2 TTI
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Grass Shears Product Offered
12.2.3 TTI Grass Shears Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 TTI Latest Developments
12.3 MTD Products (WOLF-Garten)
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Grass Shears Product Offered
12.3.3 MTD Products (WOLF-Garten) Grass Shears Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 MTD Products (WOLF-Garten) Latest Developments
12.4 Makita
….….Continued
