This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Glucomannan Extracts market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.7.

Glucomannan 75%

Glucomannan 80%

Glucomannan 90%

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.8.

Foods

Pharmaceuticals

Healthy Products

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in Chapter 3.

Yuensun Shine

JoryHerb Ltd.

Hubei Yizhi Konjac Bio

Jiangxi Zhongke Biotech

Kingherbs Limited

Hangzhou Greensky Biological Tech

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Years Considered

1.3 Research Objectives

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Research Process and Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Glucomannan Extracts Consumption 2016-2026

2.1.2 Glucomannan Extracts Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Glucomannan Extracts Segment by Type

2.2.1 Glucomannan 75%

2.2.2 Glucomannan 80%

2.2.3 Glucomannan 90%

2.3 Glucomannan Extracts Sales by Type

2.3.1 Global Glucomannan Extracts Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Glucomannan Extracts Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.3.3 Global Glucomannan Extracts Sale Price by Type (2016-2021)

2.4 Glucomannan Extracts Segment by Application

2.4.1 Foods

2.4.2 Pharmaceuticals

2.4.3 Healthy Products

2.5 Glucomannan Extracts Sales by Application

2.5.1 Global Glucomannan Extracts Sale Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Glucomannan Extracts Revenue and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

2.5.3 Global Glucomannan Extracts Sale Price by Application (2016-2021)

3 Global Glucomannan Extracts by Company

3.1 Global Glucomannan Extracts Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Glucomannan Extracts Sales by Company (2019-2021)

3.1.2 Global Glucomannan Extracts Sales Market Share by Company (2019-2021)

3.2 Global Glucomannan Extracts Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Glucomannan Extracts Revenue by Company (2019-2021)

3.2.2 Global Glucomannan Extracts Revenue Market Share by Company (2019-2021)

3.3 Global Glucomannan Extracts Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Manufacturers Glucomannan Extracts Producing Area Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

3.4.1 Key Manufacturers Glucomannan Extracts Product Location Distribution

3.4.2 Players Glucomannan Extracts Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) & (2019-2021)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Glucomannan Extracts by Region

4.1 Global Glucomannan Extracts by Region

4.1.1 Global Glucomannan Extracts Sales by Region

4.1.2 Global Glucomannan Extracts Revenue by Region

4.2 Americas Glucomannan Extracts Sales Growth

4.3 APAC Glucomannan Extracts Sales Growth

4.4 Europe Glucomannan Extracts Sales Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Glucomannan Extracts Sales Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Glucomannan Extracts Sales by Country

5.1.1 Americas Glucomannan Extracts Sales by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Americas Glucomannan Extracts Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 Americas Glucomannan Extracts Sales by Type

5.3 Americas Glucomannan Extracts Sales by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Glucomannan Extracts Sales by Region

6.1.1 APAC Glucomannan Extracts Sales by Region (2016-2021)

6.1.2 APAC Glucomannan Extracts Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

6.2 APAC Glucomannan Extracts Sales by Type

6.3 APAC Glucomannan Extracts Sales by Application

6.4 China

…continued

