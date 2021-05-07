This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Freight Brokerage market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Freight Brokerage, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Freight Brokerage market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Freight Brokerage companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Truckload

LTL

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Food & Beverage

Manufacturing

Retail

Auto & Industrial

Chemical

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

C.H. Robinson

Worldwide Express

Expeditors

TQL

Coyote Logistics

Landstar System

Echo Global Logistics

XPO Logistics

JB Hunt Transport

Yusen Logistics

BNSF Logistics

Hub Group

Transplace

Allen Lund

Werner Logistics

GlobalTranz Enterprises

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Freight Brokerage market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Freight Brokerage market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Freight Brokerage players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Freight Brokerage with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Freight Brokerage submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Freight Brokerage Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Freight Brokerage Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Freight Brokerage Segment by Type

2.2.1 Truckload

2.2.2 Truckload

2.2.3 Other

2.3 Freight Brokerage Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Freight Brokerage Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Freight Brokerage Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Freight Brokerage Segment by Application

2.4.1 Food & Beverage

2.4.2 Manufacturing

2.4.3 Retail

2.4.4 Auto & Industrial

2.4.5 Chemical

2.4.6 Other

2.5 Freight Brokerage Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Freight Brokerage Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Freight Brokerage Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Freight Brokerage by Players

3.1 Global Freight Brokerage Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Freight Brokerage Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Freight Brokerage Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Freight Brokerage Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…continued

