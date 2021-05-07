This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Foodservice Packaging market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Foodservice Packaging, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Foodservice Packaging market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Foodservice Packaging companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Flexible Packaging

Rigid Packaging

Paper & Paperboard

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Take Away/Delivery

Restaurants

Institutional Catering

HMR (Hotel Motel Restaurant)

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Graphic Packaging

Dopla

Genpak

Dart Container

Georgia-Pacific

Sabert

D&W Fine Pack

Anchor Packaging

Berry Global

Pactiv

Novolex

GRACZ

Be Green Packaging

WestRock

Linpac Packaging

WinCup

Amcor

Coveris

Huhtamaki

Southern Champion Tray

Hengxin Enviro

Union Packaging

Fabri-Kal

Vegware

King Yuan Fu Packaging

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Foodservice Packaging market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Foodservice Packaging market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Foodservice Packaging players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Foodservice Packaging with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Foodservice Packaging submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Foodservice Packaging Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Foodservice Packaging Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Foodservice Packaging Segment by Type

2.2.1 Flexible Packaging

Rigid Packaging

2.2.3 Paper & Paperboard

2.2.4 Others

2.3 Foodservice Packaging Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Foodservice Packaging Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Foodservice Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Foodservice Packaging Segment by Application

2.4.1 Take Away/Delivery

2.4.2 Restaurants

2.4.3 Institutional Catering

2.4.4 HMR (Hotel Motel Restaurant)

2.5 Foodservice Packaging Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Foodservice Packaging Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Foodservice Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

…continued

