This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Expanding Gate Valves market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Expanding Gate Valves, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Expanding Gate Valves market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Expanding Gate Valves companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Cast Steel

Stainless Steel

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Chemical Industry

Oil & Gas

Power

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

NOV

OMNI VALVE

PetrolValves

Schlumberger

Walworth

DHV Valve

Williams

Velan

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Expanding Gate Valves consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Expanding Gate Valves market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Expanding Gate Valves manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Expanding Gate Valves with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Expanding Gate Valves submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Expanding Gate Valves Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Expanding Gate Valves Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Expanding Gate Valves Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cast Steel

2.2.2 Stainless Steel

2.3 Expanding Gate Valves Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Expanding Gate Valves Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Expanding Gate Valves Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Expanding Gate Valves Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Expanding Gate Valves Segment by Application

2.4.1 Chemical Industry

2.4.2 Oil & Gas

2.4.3 Power

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Expanding Gate Valves Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Expanding Gate Valves Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Expanding Gate Valves Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Expanding Gate Valves Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Expanding Gate Valves by Company

3.1 Global Expanding Gate Valves Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Expanding Gate Valves Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Expanding Gate Valves Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Expanding Gate Valves Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Expanding Gate Valves Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Expanding Gate Valves Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Expanding Gate Valves Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Expanding Gate Valves Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Expanding Gate Valves Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Expanding Gate Valves Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Expanding Gate Valves by Regions

4.1 Expanding Gate Valves by Regions

4.2 Americas Expanding Gate Valves Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Expanding Gate Valves Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Expanding Gate Valves Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Expanding Gate Valves Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Expanding Gate Valves Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Expanding Gate Valves Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Expanding Gate Valves Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Expanding Gate Valves Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Expanding Gate Valves Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Expanding Gat

