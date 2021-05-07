This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA), covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

CAD Software

CAM Software

CAE Software

AEC Software

EDA Software

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Design Automation

Plant Design

Product Design & Testing

Drafting & 3D Modeling

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Autodesk

ANSYS

Bentley Systems

Nemetschek

HCL Technologies

Dassault Systemes

Synopsys

Siemens PLM Software

PTC

SAP

Altium

ESI Group

Altair Engineering

Hexagon

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Segment by Type

2.2.1 CAD Software

CAM Software

2.2.3 CAE Software

2.2.4 AEC Software

2.2.5 EDA Software

2.3 Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Segment by Application

2.4.1 Design Automation

2.4.2 Plant Design

2.4.3 Product Design & Testing

2.4.4 Drafting & 3D Modeling

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Market Size by Application

…continued

