This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Elevator Accessories market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Elevator Accessories, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Elevator Accessories market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Elevator Accessories companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Governor Tension Weights

Overspeed Governors

Brake Unit Replacements

Divertors & Sheaves

Firemans Switches

Landing Indicators

Landing Stations

Safety Gear Range

Tension Weight Systems

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Household Elevator

Commercial Elevator

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Johnson Lifts

Fujitec

Kone

Hitachi

Otis

Schindler

Canny Elevator

Mitsubishi Electric

Toshiba

ThyssenKrupp

Volkslift

SJEC

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Elevator Accessories market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Elevator Accessories market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Elevator Accessories players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Elevator Accessories with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Elevator Accessories submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Elevator Accessories Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Elevator Accessories Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Elevator Accessories Segment by Type

2.2.1 Governor Tension Weights

2.2.3 Brake Unit Replacements

2.2.4 Divertors & Sheaves

2.2.5 Firemans Switches

2.2.6 Landing Indicators

2.2.7 Landing Stations

2.2.8 Safety Gear Range

2.2.9 Tension Weight Systems

2.3 Elevator Accessories Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Elevator Accessories Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Elevator Accessories Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Elevator Accessories Segment by Application

2.4.1 Household Elevator

2.4.2 Commercial Elevator

2.4.3 Others

2.5 Elevator Accessories Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Elevator Accessories Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Elevator Accessories Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Elevator Accessories by Players

3.1 Global Elevator Accessories Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Elevator Accessories Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Elevator Accessories Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Elevator Accessories Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Elevator Accessories by Regions

4.1 Elevator Accessories Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Elevator Accessories Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Elevator Accessories Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Elevator Accessories Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Elevator Accessories Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Elevator Accessories Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Elevator Accessories Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Elevator Accessories Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

….continued

