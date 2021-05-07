This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Electronic Data Discovery (E-Discovery) Solutions market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Electronic Data Discovery (E-Discovery) Solutions value generated from the sales of the following segments:



Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Large Enterprises(1000+ Users)

Medium-Sized Enterprise(499-1000 Users)

Small Enterprises(1-499 Users)

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

ZyLAB

Nuix

Microsoft

Thomson Reuters

Driven

Veritas Technologies

Integreon

Logikcull

OpenText

IBM

Symantec

Zapproved

Relativity

CloudNine

AccessData

LexisNexis

Micro Focus

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Electronic Data Discovery (E-Discovery) Solutions market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Electronic Data Discovery (E-Discovery) Solutions market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Electronic Data Discovery (E-Discovery) Solutions players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Electronic Data Discovery (E-Discovery) Solutions with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Electronic Data Discovery (E-Discovery) Solutions submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Electronic Data Discovery (E-Discovery) Solutions Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Electronic Data Discovery (E-Discovery) Solutions Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Electronic Data Discovery (E-Discovery) Solutions Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cloud-Based

2.3 Electronic Data Discovery (E-Discovery) Solutions Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Electronic Data Discovery (E-Discovery) Solutions Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Electronic Data Discovery (E-Discovery) Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Electronic Data Discovery (E-Discovery) Solutions Segment by Application

2.4.1 Large Enterprises(1000+ Users)

2.4.2 Medium-Sized Enterprise(499-1000 Users)

2.4.3 Small Enterprises(1-499 Users)

2.5 Electronic Data Discovery (E-Discovery) Solutions Market Size by Application

….. continued

