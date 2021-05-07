This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Electronic Data Discovery (E-Discovery) Solutions market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Electronic Data Discovery (E-Discovery) Solutions value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Cloud-Based
On-Premises
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Large Enterprises(1000+ Users)
Medium-Sized Enterprise(499-1000 Users)
Small Enterprises(1-499 Users)
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
ZyLAB
Nuix
Microsoft
Thomson Reuters
Driven
Veritas Technologies
Integreon
Logikcull
OpenText
IBM
Symantec
Zapproved
Relativity
CloudNine
AccessData
LexisNexis
Micro Focus
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Electronic Data Discovery (E-Discovery) Solutions market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Electronic Data Discovery (E-Discovery) Solutions market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Electronic Data Discovery (E-Discovery) Solutions players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Electronic Data Discovery (E-Discovery) Solutions with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Electronic Data Discovery (E-Discovery) Solutions submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Electronic Data Discovery (E-Discovery) Solutions Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 Electronic Data Discovery (E-Discovery) Solutions Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Electronic Data Discovery (E-Discovery) Solutions Segment by Type
2.2.1 Cloud-Based
2.3 Electronic Data Discovery (E-Discovery) Solutions Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Electronic Data Discovery (E-Discovery) Solutions Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Electronic Data Discovery (E-Discovery) Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Electronic Data Discovery (E-Discovery) Solutions Segment by Application
2.4.1 Large Enterprises(1000+ Users)
2.4.2 Medium-Sized Enterprise(499-1000 Users)
2.4.3 Small Enterprises(1-499 Users)
2.5 Electronic Data Discovery (E-Discovery) Solutions Market Size by Application
….. continued
