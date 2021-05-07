According to this study, In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Electric String Trimmers business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Electric String Trimmers market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Electric String Trimmers, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Electric String Trimmers market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Electric String Trimmers companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Electric Corded String Trimmers

Electric Cordless String Trimmers

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Residential

Commercial

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Stanley Black & Decker

WORX

Toro

Husqvarna

Yamabiko Corporation

STIHL

Troy-Bilt

Makita

EGO

STIGA

Zomax

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Electric String Trimmers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Electric String Trimmers market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Electric String Trimmers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Electric String Trimmers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Electric String Trimmers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Electric String Trimmers Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Electric String Trimmers Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Electric String Trimmers Segment by Type

2.2.1 Electric Corded String Trimmers

2.2.2 Electric Cordless String Trimmers

2.3 Electric String Trimmers Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Electric String Trimmers Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Electric String Trimmers Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Electric String Trimmers Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Electric String Trimmers Segment by Application

2.4.1 Residential

2.4.2 Commercial

2.5 Electric String Trimmers Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Electric String Trimmers Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Electric String Trimmers Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Electric String Trimmers Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Electric String Trimmers by Company

3.1 Global Electric String Trimmers Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Electric String Trimmers Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Electric String Trimmers Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Electric String Trimmers Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Electric String Trimmers Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Electric String Trimmers Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Electric String Trimmers Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Electric String Trimmers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Electric String Trimmers Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Electric String Trimmers Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Electric String Trimmers by Regions

4.1 Electric String Trimmers by Regions

4.2 Americas Electric String Trimmers Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Electric String Trimmers Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Electric String Trimmers Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Electric String Trimmers Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Electric String Trimmers Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Electric String Trimmers Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Electric String Trimmers Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Electric String Trimmers Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Electric String Trimmers Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Electric String Trimmers Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Electric String Trimmers Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Electric String Trimmers Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Electric String Trimmers Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Electric String Trimmers Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Electric String Trimmers by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Electric String Trimmers Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Electric String Trimmers Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Electric String Trimmers Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Electric String Trimmers Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Electric String Trimmers by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Electric String Trimmers Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Electric String Trimmers Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Electric String Trimmers Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Electric String Trimmers Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Electric String Trimmers Distributors

10.3 Electric String Trimmers Customer

….continued

