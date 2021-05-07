According to this study, over the next five years the Electric Power System Analysis Software market will register a 11.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 3079.5 million by 2025, from $ 1991.4 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Electric Power System Analysis Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Electric Power System Analysis Software market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Electric Power System Analysis Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

On-premise

Cloud-based

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Electric Power Distribution

Electric Power Transmission

Electric Power Trading

Electric Power Generation

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

ETAP/Operation Technology

PowerWorld

Eaton Corporation

Siemens

DIgSILENT

ABB

Energy Exemplar

General Electric

Power Cost Inc

Schneider Electric

Allegro

Electricity Coordinating Center

Unicorn Systems

Neplan AG

PSI AG

Artelys SA

Nexant

OATI

Atos SE

Open Systems International

Poyry

Electrocon International

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Electric Power System Analysis Software market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Electric Power System Analysis Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Electric Power System Analysis Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Electric Power System Analysis Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Electric Power System Analysis Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

