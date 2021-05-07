his report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of EDA Tools market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the EDA Tools, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the EDA Tools market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by EDA Tools companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
CAE
PCB/MCM Tools
IC Physical Design & Verification
SIP
Services
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Aerospace & Defense
Electronics & Manufacturing
Telecom
Medical
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Synopsys
Agnisys
Cadence
Keysight
Zuken
Mentor
Aldec
Altium
National Instrument
ANSYS
Empyrean
Xpeedic
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global EDA Tools market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of EDA Tools market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global EDA Tools players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the EDA Tools with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of EDA Tools submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global EDA Tools Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 EDA Tools Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 EDA Tools Segment by Type
2.2.1 CAE
2.2.3 IC Physical Design & Verification
2.2.4 SIP
2.2.5 Services
2.3 EDA Tools Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global EDA Tools Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global EDA Tools Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 EDA Tools Segment by Application
2.4.1 Aerospace & Defense
2.4.2 Electronics & Manufacturing
2.4.3 Telecom
2.4.4 Medical
2.4.5 Others
2.5 EDA Tools Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global EDA Tools Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global EDA Tools Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
3 Global EDA Tools by Players
3.1 Global EDA Tools Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global EDA Tools Market Size by Players (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global EDA Tools Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)
3.2 Global EDA Tools Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 EDA Tools by Regions
4.1 EDA Tools Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas EDA Tools Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC EDA Tools Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe EDA Tools Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa EDA Tools Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas EDA Tools Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas EDA Tools Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas EDA Tools Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC EDA Tools Market Size by Regions
6.2 APAC EDA Tools Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC EDA Tools Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe EDA Tools by Countries
7.2 Europe EDA Tools Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe EDA Tools Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
..continued
