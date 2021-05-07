This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of DSP (Demand-Side Platform) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the DSP (Demand-Side Platform), covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the DSP (Demand-Side Platform) market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by DSP (Demand-Side Platform) companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

RTB (Real Time Bidding)

PPB (Programmatic Premium Buying)

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Retail

Automotive

Financial

Telecom

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Criteo

SocioMatic

Double Click

Adobe

Trade Desk

Facebook Ads Manager

Dataxu

Amazon (AAP)

Mediamath

Appnexus

Centro Inc

Sizmek

AdForm

Oath Inc

Amobee

Tubemogul

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global DSP (Demand-Side Platform) market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of DSP (Demand-Side Platform) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global DSP (Demand-Side Platform) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the DSP (Demand-Side Platform) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of DSP (Demand-Side Platform) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Segment by Type

2.2.1 RTB (Real Time Bidding)

2.3 DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Segment by Application

2.4.1 Retail

2.4.2 Automotive

2.4.3 Financial

2.4.4 Telecom

2.4.5 Others

2.5 DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global DSP (Demand-Side Platform) by Players

3.1 Global DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…continued

