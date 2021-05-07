This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Dairy Alternative Beverages market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.7.

Soy Milk

Rice Milk

Almond Milk

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.8.

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Independent Retailers

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in Chapter 3.

Archer Daniels Midland

Blue Diamond Growers

SunOpta

WhiteWave Foods Company

Panos Brands

Living Harvest Foods

Earths Own Food

Hain Celestial Group

Sanitarium Health & Wellbeing

Nutriops

Organic Valley

Elden Foods

Pascual Group

Daiya Foods

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Years Considered

1.3 Research Objectives

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Research Process and Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Dairy Alternative Beverages Consumption 2016-2026

2.1.2 Dairy Alternative Beverages Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Dairy Alternative Beverages Segment by Type

2.2.1 Soy Milk

2.2.2 Rice Milk

2.2.3 Almond Milk

2.2.4 Others

2.3 Dairy Alternative Beverages Sales by Type

2.3.1 Global Dairy Alternative Beverages Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Dairy Alternative Beverages Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.3.3 Global Dairy Alternative Beverages Sale Price by Type (2016-2021)

2.4 Dairy Alternative Beverages Segment by Application

2.4.1 Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

2.4.2 Convenience Stores

2.4.3 Independent Retailers

2.4.4 Other

2.5 Dairy Alternative Beverages Sales by Application

2.5.1 Global Dairy Alternative Beverages Sale Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Dairy Alternative Beverages Revenue and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

2.5.3 Global Dairy Alternative Beverages Sale Price by Application (2016-2021)

3 Global Dairy Alternative Beverages by Company

3.1 Global Dairy Alternative Beverages Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Dairy Alternative Beverages Sales by Company (2019-2021)

3.1.2 Global Dairy Alternative Beverages Sales Market Share by Company (2019-2021)

3.2 Global Dairy Alternative Beverages Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Dairy Alternative Beverages Revenue by Company (2019-2021)

3.2.2 Global Dairy Alternative Beverages Revenue Market Share by Company (2019-2021)

3.3 Global Dairy Alternative Beverages Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Manufacturers Dairy Alternative Beverages Producing Area Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

3.4.1 Key Manufacturers Dairy Alternative Beverages Product Location Distribution

3.4.2 Players Dairy Alternative Beverages Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) & (2019-2021)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Dairy Alternative Beverages by Region

4.1 Global Dairy Alternative Beverages by Region

4.1.1 Global Dairy Alternative Beverages Sales by Region

4.1.2 Global Dairy Alternative Beverages Revenue by Region

4.2 Americas Dairy Alternative Beverages Sales Growth

4.3 APAC Dairy Alternative Beverages Sales Growth

4.4 Europe Dairy Alternative Beverages Sales Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Dairy Alternative Beverages Sales Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Dairy Alternative Beverages Sales by Country

5.1.1 Americas Dairy Alternative Beverages Sales by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Americas Dairy Alternative Beverages Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 Americas Dairy Alternative Beverages Sales by Type

5.3 Americas Dairy Alternative Beverages Sales by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Dairy Alternative Beverages Sales by Region

6.1.1 APAC Dairy Alternative Beverages Sales by Region (2016-2021)

6.1.2 APAC Dairy Alternative Beverages Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

6.2 APAC Dairy Alternative Beverages Sales by Type

6.3 APAC Dairy Alternative Beverages Sales by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Dairy Alternative Beverages by Country

7.1.1 Europe Dairy Alternative Beverages Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Dairy Alternative Beverages Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Dairy Alternative Beverages Sales by Type

7.3 Europe Dairy Alternative Beverages Sales by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Dairy Alternative Beverages by Country

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Dairy Alternative Beverages Sales by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Dairy Alternative Beverages Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Dairy Alternative Beverages Sales by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Dairy Alternative Beverages Sales by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Country

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

