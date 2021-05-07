COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Crude Oil Storage market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Crude Oil Storage, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Crude Oil Storage market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Crude Oil Storage companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Non-metallic Tank

Metal Tank

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Military

Civil

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Aqua-Guard Spill Response

GEP

Canflex

Covertex

Darcy Spillcare Manufacture

Cintra

Elastec

Desmi

EMPTEEZY

ECOservice-NEFTEGAZ

Sorbcontrol

Vikoma International

Versatech Products

Kepner Plastics Fabricators

Nanjing Deers Industrial

Mavi Deniz

Sillinger

Markleen Terra

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Crude Oil Storage consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Crude Oil Storage market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Crude Oil Storage manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Crude Oil Storage with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Crude Oil Storage submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

1.8 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Crude Oil Storage?

1.8.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.

1.8.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.

1.8.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Crude Oil Storage Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

1.8.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Crude Oil Storage Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Crude Oil Storage Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Crude Oil Storage Segment by Type

2.2.1 Non-metallic Tank

2.2.2 Metal Tank

2.3 Crude Oil Storage Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Crude Oil Storage Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Crude Oil Storage Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Crude Oil Storage Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Crude Oil Storage Segment by Application

2.4.1 Military

2.4.2 Civil

2.5 Crude Oil Storage Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Crude Oil Storage Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Crude Oil Storage Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Crude Oil Storage Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Crude Oil Storage by Company

3.1 Global Crude Oil Storage Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Crude Oil Storage Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Crude Oil Storage Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Crude Oil Storage Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Crude Oil Storage Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Crude Oil Storage Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Crude Oil Storage Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Crude Oil Storage Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Crude Oil Storage Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Crude Oil Storage Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Crude Oil Storage by Regions

4.1 Crude Oil Storage by Regions

4.2 Americas Crude Oil Storage Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Crude Oil Storage Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Crude Oil Storage Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Crude Oil Storage Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Crude Oil Storage Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Crude Oil Storage Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Crude Oil Storage Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Crude Oil Storage Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Crude Oil Storage Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

….continued

