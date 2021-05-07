This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Crowdfunding market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Crowdfunding, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Crowdfunding market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Crowdfunding companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Reward-based Crowdfunding

Equity Crowdfunding

Donation and Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Cultural Industries

Technology

Product

Healthcare

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Kickstarter

AngelList

Indiegogo

Fundable

Crowdcube

GoFundMe

Crowdfunder

GoGetFunding

CircleUp

Patreon

Campfire

Crowdo

Milaap

RocketHub

FundRazr

Crowdfunder UK

Modian

Companisto

DonorsChoose

CrowdPlus

Alibaba

Jingdong

DemoHour

Suning

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Crowdfunding market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Crowdfunding market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Crowdfunding players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Crowdfunding with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Crowdfunding submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Crowdfunding Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Crowdfunding Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Crowdfunding Segment by Type

2.2.1 Reward-based Crowdfunding

2.2.3 Donation and Other

2.3 Crowdfunding Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Crowdfunding Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Crowdfunding Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Crowdfunding Segment by Application

2.4.1 Cultural Industries

2.4.2 Technology

2.4.3 Product

2.4.4 Healthcare

2.4.5 Other

2.5 Crowdfunding Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Crowdfunding Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Crowdfunding Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Crowdfunding by Players

3.1 Global Crowdfunding Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Crowdfunding Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Crowdfunding Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Crowdfunding Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…continued

