This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Concrete Paving Equipment market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Concrete Paving Equipment, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Concrete Paving Equipment market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Concrete Paving Equipment companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Form-Riding Paving Machines

Curb-and-Gutter Machines

Slipform Machinesv

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Country and Municipal Road

Highway

Airport and Train Station

Bridge

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

GOMACO

EASI-POUR

Wirtgen

Power Curbers & Power Pavers

Guntert & Zimmerman

Terex

XGMG

Volvo

Allen Engineering Corporation

Miller Formless

Xuzhou New Curber

HEM Paving Equipment

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Concrete Paving Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Concrete Paving Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Concrete Paving Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Concrete Paving Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Concrete Paving Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Concrete Paving Equipment Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Concrete Paving Equipment Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Concrete Paving Equipment Segment by Type

2.2.1 Form-Riding Paving Machines

2.2.2 Curb-and-Gutter Machines

2.2.3 Slipform Machines

2.3 Concrete Paving Equipment Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Concrete Paving Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Concrete Paving Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Concrete Paving Equipment Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Concrete Paving Equipment Segment by Application

2.4.1 Country and Municipal Road

2.4.2 Highway

2.4.3 Airport and Train Station

2.4.4 Bridge

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Concrete Paving Equipment Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Concrete Paving Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Concrete Paving Equipment Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Concrete Paving Equipment Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Concrete Paving Equipment by Company

3.1 Global Concrete Paving Equipment Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Concrete Paving Equipment Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Concrete Paving Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Concrete Paving Equipment Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Concrete Paving Equipment Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Concrete Paving Equipment Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Concrete Paving Equipment Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Concrete Paving Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Concrete Paving Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Concrete Paving Equipment Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

….continued

