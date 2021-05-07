This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cloud Professional Services market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Cloud Professional Services, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Cloud Professional Services market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Cloud Professional Services companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Cloud Consulting

Cloud Systems Integration

Cloud ADM (Application Development and Maintenance)

Cloud Managed Services

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecommunications

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Government

Education

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Deloitte

IBM

Wipro Limited

Accenture plc

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Tech Mahindra Limited

Capgemini S.A.

Dell Inc. (EMC)

HCL

KPMG International

CGI Group Inc.

Tata Group

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cloud Professional Services market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Cloud Professional Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cloud Professional Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cloud Professional Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Cloud Professional Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Cloud Professional Services Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Cloud Professional Services Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Cloud Professional Services Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cloud Consulting

2.2.3 Cloud ADM (Application Development and Maintenance)

2.2.4 Cloud Managed Services

2.3 Cloud Professional Services Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Cloud Professional Services Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Cloud Professional Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Cloud Professional Services Segment by Application

2.4.1 Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

2.4.2 IT and Telecommunications

2.4.3 Healthcare

2.4.4 Media and Entertainment

2.4.5 Government

2.4.6 Education

2.5 Cloud Professional Services Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Cloud Professional Services Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Cloud Professional Services Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Cloud Professional Services by Players

…continued

