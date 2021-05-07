his report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cast Components for Wind Turbines market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Cast Components for Wind Turbines, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Cast Components for Wind Turbines market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Cast Components for Wind Turbines companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Rotor Hubs
Axle Pins
Main Carriers
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Onshore
Offshore
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Vestas
Global Castings
Sinovel
Enercon
DHI DCW Group
Goldwind
SHW Casting Technologies
Suzlon
SAKANA Group
Premier Heavy Engineering
SEFORGE
Elyria Foundry Company
Riyue Heavy Industry Corporation
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Cast Components for Wind Turbines consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Cast Components for Wind Turbines market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Cast Components for Wind Turbines manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Cast Components for Wind Turbines with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Cast Components for Wind Turbines submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
TABLE OF CONTENT:
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Cast Components for Wind Turbines Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Cast Components for Wind Turbines Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Cast Components for Wind Turbines Segment by Type
2.2.1 Rotor Hubs
2.2.2 Axle Pins
2.2.3 Main Carriers
2.3 Cast Components for Wind Turbines Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Cast Components for Wind Turbines Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Cast Components for Wind Turbines Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Cast Components for Wind Turbines Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Cast Components for Wind Turbines Segment by Application
2.4.1 Onshore
2.4.2 Offshore
2.5 Cast Components for Wind Turbines Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Cast Components for Wind Turbines Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Cast Components for Wind Turbines Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Cast Components for Wind Turbines Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Cast Components for Wind Turbines by Company
3.1 Global Cast Components for Wind Turbines Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Cast Components for Wind Turbines Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Cast Components for Wind Turbines Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Cast Components for Wind Turbines Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Cast Components for Wind Turbines Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Cast Components for Wind Turbines Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Cast Components for Wind Turbines Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Cast Components for Wind Turbines Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Cast Components for Wind Turbines Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Cast Components for Wind Turbines Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Cast Components for Wind Turbines by Regions
4.1 Cast Components for Wind Turbines by Regions
4.2 Americas Cast Components for Wind Turbines Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Cast Components for Wind Turbines Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Cast Components for Wind Turbines Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Cast Components for Wind Turbines Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Cast Components for Wind Turbines Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Cast Components for Wind Turbines Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Cast Components for Wind Turbines Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Cast Components for Wind Turbines Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Cast Components for Wind Turbines Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Cast Components for Wind Turbines Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Cast Components for Wind Turbines Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Cast Components for Wind Turbines Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Cast Components for Wind Turbines Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Cast Components for Wind Turbines Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Cast Components for Wind Turbines by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Cast Components for Wind Turbines Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Cast Components for Wind Turbines Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Cast Components for Wind Turbines Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Cast Components for Wind Turbines Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Cast Components for Wind Turbines by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Cast Components for Wind Turbines Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Cast Components for Wind Turbines Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Cast Components for Wind Turbines Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Cast Components for Wind Turbines Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Cast Components for Wind Turbines Distributors
10.3 Cast Components for Wind Turbines Customer
11 Global Cast Components for Wind Turbines Market Forecast
11.1 Global Cast Components for Wind Turbines Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Cast Components for Wind Turbines Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Cast Components for Wind Turbines Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Cast Components for Wind Turbines Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast byRegions
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Cast Components for Wind Turbines Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Cast Components for Wind Turbines Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Vestas
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Cast Components for Wind Turbines Product Offered
12.1.3 Vestas Cast Components for Wind Turbines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Vestas Latest Developments
12.2 Global Castings
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Cast Components for Wind Turbines Product Offered
12.2.3 Global Castings Cast Components for Wind Turbines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Global Castings Latest Developments
12.3 Sinovel
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Cast Components for Wind Turbines Product Offered
12.3.3 Sinovel Cast Components for Wind Turbines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Sinovel Latest Developments
12.4 Enercon
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Cast Components for Wind Turbines Product Offered
12.4.3 Enercon Cast Components for Wind Turbines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Enercon Latest Developments
12.5 DHI DCW Group
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Cast Components for Wind Turbines Product Offered
12.5.3 DHI DCW Group Cast Components for Wind Turbines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 DHI DCW Group Latest Developments
12.6 Goldwind
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Cast Components for Wind Turbines Product Offered
12.6.3 Goldwind Cast Components for Wind Turbines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Goldwind Latest Developments
12.7 SHW Casting Technologies
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Cast Components for Wind Turbines Product Offered
12.7.3 SHW Casting Technologies Cast Components for Wind Turbines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 SHW Casting Technologies Latest Developments
12.8 Suzlon
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Cast Components for Wind Turbines Product Offered
12.8.3 Suzlon Cast Components for Wind Turbines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Suzlon Latest Developments
12.9 SAKANA Group
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Cast Components for Wind Turbines Product Offered
12.9.3 SAKANA Group Cast Components for Wind Turbines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 SAKANA Group Latest Developments
12.10 Premier Heavy Engineering
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Cast Components for Wind Turbines Product Offered
12.10.3 Premier Heavy Engineering Cast Components for Wind Turbines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
….….Continued
