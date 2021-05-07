his report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cast Components for Wind Turbines market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Cast Components for Wind Turbines, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Cast Components for Wind Turbines market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Cast Components for Wind Turbines companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Rotor Hubs

Axle Pins

Main Carriers

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Onshore

Offshore

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Vestas

Global Castings

Sinovel

Enercon

DHI DCW Group

Goldwind

SHW Casting Technologies

Suzlon

SAKANA Group

Premier Heavy Engineering

SEFORGE

Elyria Foundry Company

Riyue Heavy Industry Corporation

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cast Components for Wind Turbines consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Cast Components for Wind Turbines market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cast Components for Wind Turbines manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cast Components for Wind Turbines with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Cast Components for Wind Turbines submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Cast Components for Wind Turbines Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Cast Components for Wind Turbines Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Cast Components for Wind Turbines Segment by Type

2.2.1 Rotor Hubs

2.2.2 Axle Pins

2.2.3 Main Carriers

2.3 Cast Components for Wind Turbines Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Cast Components for Wind Turbines Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Cast Components for Wind Turbines Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Cast Components for Wind Turbines Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Cast Components for Wind Turbines Segment by Application

2.4.1 Onshore

2.4.2 Offshore

2.5 Cast Components for Wind Turbines Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Cast Components for Wind Turbines Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Cast Components for Wind Turbines Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Cast Components for Wind Turbines Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Cast Components for Wind Turbines by Company

3.1 Global Cast Components for Wind Turbines Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Cast Components for Wind Turbines Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Cast Components for Wind Turbines Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Cast Components for Wind Turbines Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Cast Components for Wind Turbines Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Cast Components for Wind Turbines Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Cast Components for Wind Turbines Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Cast Components for Wind Turbines Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Cast Components for Wind Turbines Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Cast Components for Wind Turbines Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Cast Components for Wind Turbines by Regions

4.1 Cast Components for Wind Turbines by Regions

4.2 Americas Cast Components for Wind Turbines Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Cast Components for Wind Turbines Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Cast Components for Wind Turbines Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Cast Components for Wind Turbines Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Cast Components for Wind Turbines Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Cast Components for Wind Turbines Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Cast Components for Wind Turbines Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Cast Components for Wind Turbines Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Cast Components for Wind Turbines Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Cast Components for Wind Turbines Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Cast Components for Wind Turbines Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Cast Components for Wind Turbines Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Cast Components for Wind Turbines Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Cast Components for Wind Turbines Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Cast Components for Wind Turbines by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Cast Components for Wind Turbines Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Cast Components for Wind Turbines Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Cast Components for Wind Turbines Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Cast Components for Wind Turbines Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Cast Components for Wind Turbines by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Cast Components for Wind Turbines Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Cast Components for Wind Turbines Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Cast Components for Wind Turbines Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Cast Components for Wind Turbines Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Cast Components for Wind Turbines Distributors

10.3 Cast Components for Wind Turbines Customer

11 Global Cast Components for Wind Turbines Market Forecast

11.1 Global Cast Components for Wind Turbines Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Cast Components for Wind Turbines Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Cast Components for Wind Turbines Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Cast Components for Wind Turbines Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast byRegions

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Cast Components for Wind Turbines Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Cast Components for Wind Turbines Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Vestas

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Cast Components for Wind Turbines Product Offered

12.1.3 Vestas Cast Components for Wind Turbines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Vestas Latest Developments

12.2 Global Castings

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Cast Components for Wind Turbines Product Offered

12.2.3 Global Castings Cast Components for Wind Turbines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Global Castings Latest Developments

12.3 Sinovel

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Cast Components for Wind Turbines Product Offered

12.3.3 Sinovel Cast Components for Wind Turbines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Sinovel Latest Developments

12.4 Enercon

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Cast Components for Wind Turbines Product Offered

12.4.3 Enercon Cast Components for Wind Turbines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Enercon Latest Developments

12.5 DHI DCW Group

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Cast Components for Wind Turbines Product Offered

12.5.3 DHI DCW Group Cast Components for Wind Turbines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 DHI DCW Group Latest Developments

12.6 Goldwind

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Cast Components for Wind Turbines Product Offered

12.6.3 Goldwind Cast Components for Wind Turbines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Goldwind Latest Developments

12.7 SHW Casting Technologies

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Cast Components for Wind Turbines Product Offered

12.7.3 SHW Casting Technologies Cast Components for Wind Turbines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 SHW Casting Technologies Latest Developments

12.8 Suzlon

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Cast Components for Wind Turbines Product Offered

12.8.3 Suzlon Cast Components for Wind Turbines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Suzlon Latest Developments

12.9 SAKANA Group

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Cast Components for Wind Turbines Product Offered

12.9.3 SAKANA Group Cast Components for Wind Turbines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 SAKANA Group Latest Developments

12.10 Premier Heavy Engineering

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Cast Components for Wind Turbines Product Offered

12.10.3 Premier Heavy Engineering Cast Components for Wind Turbines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

….….Continued

