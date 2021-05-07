This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Building and Construction Tapes, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Building and Construction Tapes market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Building and Construction Tapes companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Double Sided
Masking
Duct
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Residential
Industrial
Commercial
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Table of content
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Building and Construction Tapes Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Building and Construction Tapes Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Building and Construction Tapes Segment by Type
2.2.1 Double Sided
2.2.2 Masking
……. continued
