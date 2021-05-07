This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Analog Pressure Gauges

Digital Pressure Gauges

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Power Industry

Chemical/Petrochemical Industry

Metallurgical Industry

Measurement

Military Machinery

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

WIKA

Nuova Fima

NAGANO KEIKI CO., LTD.

Baumer

SIKA

AMETEK

OMEGA

Noshok

Honeywell

KELLER

STAUFF

Marsh Instruments

Rototherm Group

Watts Water Technologies

Emerson

Winters Instruments

Tecsis

Daho Tronic

KOBOLD Instruments

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Segment by Type

2.2.1 Analog Pressure Gauges

2.2.2 Digital Pressure Gauges

2.3 Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Segment by Application

2.4.1 Power Industry

2.4.2 Chemical/Petrochemical Industry

2.4.3 Metallurgical Industry

2.4.4 Measurement

2.4.5 Military Machinery

2.4.6 Others

2.5 Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges by Company

3.1 Global Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges by Regions

4.1 Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges by Regions

4.2 Americas Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Distributors

10.3 Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Customer

11 Global Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Market Forecast

11.1 Global Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast byRegions

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 WIKA

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Product Offered

12.1.3 WIKA Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 WIKA Latest Developments

12.2 Nuova Fima

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Product Offered

12.2.3 Nuova Fima Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Nuova Fima Latest Developments

12.3 NAGANO KEIKI CO., LTD.

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Product Offered

12.3.3 NAGANO KEIKI CO., LTD. Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 NAGANO KEIKI CO., LTD. Latest Developments

12.4 Baumer

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Product Offered

12.4.3 Baumer Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Baumer Latest Developments

12.5 SIKA

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Product Offered

12.5.3 SIKA Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 SIKA Latest Developments

12.6 AMETEK

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Product Offered

12.6.3 AMETEK Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 AMETEK Latest Developments

12.7 OMEGA

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Product Offered

12.7.3 OMEGA Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 OMEGA Latest Developments

12.8 Noshok

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Product Offered

12.8.3 Noshok Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Noshok Latest Developments

12.9 Honeywell

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Product Offered

12.9.3 Honeywell Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Honeywell Latest Developments

12.10 KELLER

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Product Offered

12.10.3 KELLER Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 KELLER Latest Developments

12.11 STAUFF

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Product Offered

12.11.3 STAUFF Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 STAUFF Latest Developments

12.12 Marsh Instruments

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Product Offered

12.12.3 Marsh Instruments Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 Marsh Instruments Latest Developments

12.13 Rototherm Group

12.13.1 Company Information

12.13.2 Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Product Offered

12.13.3 Rototherm Group Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.13.4 Main Business Overview

12.13.5 Rototherm Group Latest Developments

12.14 Watts Water Technologies

12.14.1 Company Information

12.14.2 Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Product Offered

12.14.3 Watts Water Technologies Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.14.4 Main Business Overview

12.14.5 Watts Water Technologies Latest Developments

12.15 Emerson

….….Continued

