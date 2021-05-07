According to this study, over the next five years the Boat Insurance market will register a 3.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1025.5 million by 2025, from $ 878.5 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Boat Insurance business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Boat Insurance market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Boat Insurance value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Actual Cash Value
Agreed Amount Value
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Ocean
Lakes
Rivers
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Zurich
Kemper Corporation
AXA
State Farm
Allianz
AVIVA
CPIC
GEICO
Markel Corporation
Sompo Japan Nipponkoa
RAA
RSA Insurance
Northbridge
Allstate
Westfield
PingAn
Pantaenius Yacht Insurance
Westpac
MetLife
Helvetia
United Marine Underwriters
Pacific Marine
Generali
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Boat Insurance market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Boat Insurance market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Boat Insurance players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Boat Insurance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Boat Insurance submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
