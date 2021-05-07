In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Automatic Pool Cleaning Machines business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automatic Pool Cleaning Machines market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Automatic Pool Cleaning Machines, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Automatic Pool Cleaning Machines market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Automatic Pool Cleaning Machines companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Suction-side Pool Cleaners

Pressure-side Pool Cleaners

Electric Pool Cleaners

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Residential Application

Commercial Application

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Aqua Products

Tianjin Wangyuan Environmental Protection and Technology

AstralPool

iRobot Corporation

Maytronics

Hayward Industries

Piscines Desjoyaux

Milagrow HumanTech

SMARTPOOL

Pentair

Waterco

Zodiac Pool Systems

Xiamen Fast Cleaner

Weda Poolcleaner Aktiebolag

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Automatic Pool Cleaning Machines consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Automatic Pool Cleaning Machines market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automatic Pool Cleaning Machines manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automatic Pool Cleaning Machines with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Automatic Pool Cleaning Machines submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Automatic Pool Cleaning Machines Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Automatic Pool Cleaning Machines Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Automatic Pool Cleaning Machines Segment by Type

2.2.1 Suction-side Pool Cleaners

2.2.2 Pressure-side Pool Cleaners

2.2.3 Electric Pool Cleaners

2.3 Automatic Pool Cleaning Machines Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Automatic Pool Cleaning Machines Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Automatic Pool Cleaning Machines Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Automatic Pool Cleaning Machines Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Automatic Pool Cleaning Machines Segment by Application

2.4.1 Residential Application

2.4.2 Commercial Application

2.5 Automatic Pool Cleaning Machines Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Automatic Pool Cleaning Machines Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Automatic Pool Cleaning Machines Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Automatic Pool Cleaning Machines Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Automatic Pool Cleaning Machines by Company

3.1 Global Automatic Pool Cleaning Machines Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Automatic Pool Cleaning Machines Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Automatic Pool Cleaning Machines Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Automatic Pool Cleaning Machines Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Automatic Pool Cleaning Machines Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Automatic Pool Cleaning Machines Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Automatic Pool Cleaning Machines Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Automatic Pool Cleaning Machines Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Automatic Pool Cleaning Machines Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Automatic Pool Cleaning Machines Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Automatic Pool Cleaning Machines by Regions

4.1 Automatic Pool Cleaning Machines by Regions

4.2 Americas Automatic Pool Cleaning Machines Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Automatic Pool Cleaning Machines Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Automatic Pool Cleaning Machines Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Automatic Pool Cleaning Machines Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Automatic Pool Cleaning Machines Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Automatic Pool Cleaning Machines Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Automatic Pool Cleaning Machines Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Automatic Pool Cleaning Machines Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Automatic Pool Cleaning Machines Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Automatic Pool Cleaning Machines Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Automatic Pool Cleaning Machines Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Automatic Pool Cleaning Machines Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Automatic Pool Cleaning Machines Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Automatic Pool Cleaning Machines Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Automatic Pool Cleaning Machines by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Automatic Pool Cleaning Machines Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Automatic Pool Cleaning Machines Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Automatic Pool Cleaning Machines Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Automatic Pool Cleaning Machines Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Automatic Pool Cleaning Machines by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Automatic Pool Cleaning Machines Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Automatic Pool Cleaning Machines Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Automatic Pool Cleaning Machines Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Automatic Pool Cleaning Machines Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Automatic Pool Cleaning Machines Distributors

10.3 Automatic Pool Cleaning Machines Customer

…continued

